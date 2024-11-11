Cats can learn words approximately four times quicker than human toddlers - study

Cats may be able to understand more of what we say than we thought, according to a recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports in early October.

The study examined how quickly cats can form picture-word associations - “which is a fundamental ability for word learning,” the researchers stressed - and discovered that cats's language acquisition process may be better than humans, suggesting superior cognitive abilities.

Compared to human toddlers, the research suggests that cats form associations between pictures and words approximately four times as quickly. Moreover, cats can also recognize the names of familiar individuals without training, and they communicate with humans using visual signals like gaze and slow blinking, while direct eye contact usually signals aggression between cats.

“It makes sense that they can learn these types of associations,” the journal Science cited Brittany Florkiewicz, an evolutionary psychologist at Lyon College who was not involved in the research. However, lead researcher Saho Takagi expressed her surprise at the findings, saying, “I was very surprised because that meant cats were able to eavesdrop on human conversations and understand words without any special reward-based training,” Science cited the researcher.

"Cats can definitely recognize the sound of words coming from people, and more and more studies prove that cats rely on interaction with humans in problem-solving," LiveScience cited Dr. Carlo Siracusa, a veterinary behaviorist at the University of Pennsylvania. Cathulhu preying on a helpless fishing-rod toy. (credit: Eyal Green)

However, while research into one of humanity’s oldest domesticated companions - dating back to ancient Egypt 4,000 years ago - is scarce and new findings assist in better communicating and connecting with our feline friends, Dr. Siracusa cautioned against misunderstanding the study’s findings.

Cats vs. dogs

"You're comparing an adult animal with an immature animal from a different species," LiveScience cited the veterinary behaviorist, further stressing that cats are a “completely different species,” emphasizing the cognitive and behavioral differences between humans and cats.

While comparing cats with humans might cause overinterpretations of the research findings, Dr. Siracusa suggested that comparisons with dogs – or other domesticated animals – could provide a more accurate interpretation of the findings. However, in Science’s report, cognitive researcher at the University of Vienna Shany Dror disputes the suggestion.

Dror’s reluctance to compare the two species was also noted by the researchers, who stressed that a cat’s fast language acquisition process differs from how dogs learn words, which often require training and rewards, whereas cats form associations through subtle behaviors, such as gaze.

Nevertheless, despite Dror emphasizing that the research data does not allow for a correct comparison with dogs, “What’s really relevant is that they are doing it. And for me, that’s the most interesting part.”