Great-grandson of Mussolini scores first goal for Juve Stabia, fans celebrate with fascist salute

During a recent Serie B match, Romano Floriani Mussolini, the 21-year-old great-grandson of former Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, scored his first professional goal for Juve Stabia, leading to controversial celebrations by fans. After the goal, many supporters performed fascist salutes and chanted his surname, actions that have sparked significant backlash in Italy.

According to Il Fatto Quotidiano, the goal was celebrated in the stadium with fascist salutes, as spectators performed the 'Roman Salute' and chanted his surname, reflecting the latent fascism in Italian stadiums. Videos circulating online show Juve Stabia supporters raising their hands and chanting in unison "Mussolini" after the goal, prompting police examination of the incident, as reported by T-Online.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has launched an investigation into the disturbing incidents during the Serie B match, with the federation's employees sending a report to the sports judge for ruling, according to France Info. The incident highlights the ongoing presence of far-right elements in Italian football, with repeated fascist scandals particularly noted at clubs like Lazio Rome, Mussolini's home club, as stated by Stern.

Lazio defender Romano Mussolini, the 21-year-old great-grandson of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, scored the first goal of his careerFans reacted emotionally to his goal with a “Roman salute”.Romano Floriani Mussolini scored the winning goal for Juve Stabia in a meeting… pic.twitter.com/PP8wgLyuqa — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 24, 2024

Who is Romano Floriani Mussolini?

Romano Floriani Mussolini is a right-back on loan from Serie A club Lazio to SS Juve Stabia, where he aims to continue his development and accumulate playing time. He has played 19 matches this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists, according to France Info. Mussolini is the son of Alessandra Mussolini, a former politician and granddaughter of Benito Mussolini. Alessandra Mussolini served as a senator and a member of the European Parliament for the Forward Italy (FI) party and was formerly a member of the post-fascist party MSI (Italian Social Movement), as reported by Chosun Ilbo.

In response to the controversy, Juve Stabia issued a statement on its website rejecting all accusations of fascism. The club stated: "And since the stadium has a speaker and an audio system, it is specified that following a goal of Juve Stabia, the name of the player who scored the goal is announced by our speaker and from the public the surname with emphasis and raising the arms to the sky in a sign of sporting exultation for their own team that represents their city," as reported by ANSA.

Club President Langella expressed surprise at the media uproar over the goal, declaring: "Our ideals are always the same, they are based on correctness and respect for others, a healthy competitiveness linked to sport and do not change based on the surname of our players who are exemplary boys," according to ANSA. Langella added, "We have fans who make us proud because they are among the most correct in the football boot, always being close to us." He also stated, "We do not accept instrumentalizations for a golden boy like Romano Floriani Mussolini and the same goes for our fans who have celebrated as they have always done in the past with any other athlete."

Romano Floriani Mussolini has not publicly reacted to the incident and has avoided referring to political topics, as noted by France Info. In a previous statement, he emphasized his desire to be evaluated based on his performance in football. "There will always be some prejudices, but my work has nothing to do with it and it doesn't weigh on me," he said, according to 20 Minutes. Mussolini also stated, "I am for challenges: If I have to silence those who have prejudices against my surname, then I will do it," as reported by T-Online.

The celebration has reignited debate about the relationship between football and the fascist legacy in Italy. Il Fatto Quotidiano commented that the incident is another negative advertisement for Italian football, highlighting the troubling pattern of racist chants and fascist displays in stadiums. The raised right-hand salute, closely linked to fascist ideology during Mussolini's regime, was observed among supporters, with gestures resembling Nazi salutes, as reported by El Tiempo.

Many in Italy have expressed indignation over the incident. La Razón stated that in 2024, it is unacceptable that in an Italian stadium, there can still be such a nostalgic manifestation of fascism, as fans chanted "Mussolini" and performed fascist salutes during a match. The Italian Supreme Court of Cassation has ruled that the Roman salute constitutes "a crime of glorification of fascism," but it can be performed at commemorative events, provided there is no risk of violence, according to France Info. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Despite the controversy, Romano Floriani Mussolini continues to focus on his football career. He began his career in Lazio's youth teams and was loaned to Juve Stabia at the beginning of the 2023 season to gain more playing time, as noted by OK Diario. Mussolini has expressed pride in his surname and desires to be criticized only for his actions on the field, not for his family's historical legacy. "If my career is affected because of my name, it would be really disappointing. What's important is what I show on the field," he said, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano.

The incident has prompted discussions about the acceptability of such manifestations of fascism in modern Italy. La Razón highlighted that the association of the surname Mussolini with fascist ideology is inevitable, and the celebration has raised concerns about the ongoing presence of far-right elements in Italian sport. The Italian Football Federation's investigation into the incident reflects the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the matter.

As the debate continues, Juve Stabia remains focused on the season ahead. The team achieved a key victory against Cesena, with the goal from Romano Floriani Mussolini helping them climb to fourth position in Serie B with 28 points, temporarily placing them in playoff qualification spots for promotion to Serie A, as reported by 20 Minutos. President Langella concluded, "The team is already ready and focused on the next challenge pursuing our goal of salvation," according to ANSA.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq.