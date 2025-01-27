Thieves use explosives to rob Dutch museum of ancient gold artifacts 

Thieves used explosives on Saturday morning to raid the Drents Museum in Assen and steal four valuable gold artifacts, the museum confirmed.

The gold and silver artifacts were pieces of Romanian Jewellery made nearly 2,500 years ago. The ​​Cotofenesti helmet, one of the pieces taken, dates back to 450 BC and depicts scenes of Getic mythology.

The helmet “​​was used as a showpiece helmet and has depictions from the Getic mythology. The decorations are special because they show different cultural influences,” the museum explained. “The eyes are inspired by Corinthian or Chalcidian helmets."

"These were said to deter the enemy during battle and protect the wearer from the 'evil eye.' The weapons, clothing, and fantastic beasts come from Eurasian steppe peoples, and the sphinx is inspired by Greek mythology. “

The remaining stolen items were Dacian bracelets. Dacien bracelet from Sarmizegetusa Regia, 50 BCE, National History Museum of Romania. (credit: MARIUS AMARIE)

What is known about the robbery?

All the stolen objects were part of a visiting exhibition, named aptly ‘Dacia - Empire of Gold and Silver’ from the National History Museum of Romania in Bucharest.

Police were called to the scene at 3:45 a.m. local time after receiving reports of an explosion.

A burning vehicle was located in proximity to the museum, and police are investigating potential links with the robbery.

"A possible scenario is that the suspects switched to another vehicle in the vicinity of the fire," a Dutch police statement said.

Police are also seeking the support of Interpol to stop the potential trafficking of the artifacts.

General director of the Drents Museum, Harry Tupan, said, “This is a dark day for the Drents Museum in Assen and the National History Museum of Romania in Bucharest. We are intensely shocked by the events last night at the museum. In its 170-year existence, there has never been such a major incident. It also makes us feel enormous sadness towards our colleagues in Romania. The police are investigating, and we are awaiting the outcome.”

Mayor of Assen, Marco Out, added, “After the events, there was contact with the King's Commissioner and the Deputy, who came to the scene. Several ministries are involved, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Like others, I am shocked. I naturally sympathize with the owner of these pieces, the museum in Bucharest, Romania. Assen and the Drents Museum are closely linked, so I sympathize with the museum's staff and management. This is something you don't want as a museum but also as a city and province.”

The museum also confirmed that while no persons were injured in the explosion, the museum itself sustained damage.