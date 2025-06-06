Simping for Sydney Sweeney? Her bathwater just went up for sale

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has begun a new enterprise: selling her used bath water.

Sweeney, who announced her plans on Instagram, will begin selling her used bath water in the form of a bar of soap in a move reminiscent of the infamous $30 gamer girl bathwater stunt by controversial social media star Belle Delphine in 2019.

“Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss” was made in collaboration with men’s personal care company Dr. Squatch.

The sale came after requests flooded Sweeney for her used bathwater, the actress said in a release. She described the demand as “weird in the best way.”

Where to buy Sydney Sweeney bathwater

The bar, with sand and pine bark extract, will only be available for a limited time and is expected to be up for purchase from June 6 for $8.

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎Sydney Sweeney‎‏ (@‏‎sydney_sweeney‎‏)‎‏

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎Dr. Squatch‎‏ (@‏‎drsquatch‎‏)‎‏

“There’s no playbook for turning Sydney Sweeney’s actual bath water into a bar of soap, but that’s exactly why we did it,” John Ludeke, the senior vice president of global marketing for Dr. Squatch, said.. “We thrive on ideas that make you laugh.”