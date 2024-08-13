Do ice baths really improve health? New medical review reveals surprising findings

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok or Instagram lately, you’ve likely come across the growing trend of ice water immersion. Celebrities and fitness trainers are immersing themselves in tubs filled with freezing water and floating ice cubes, claiming a variety of health benefits, including increased longevity. A new review published in Harefuah, the journal of the Israel Medical Association, conducted by Prof. Yuval Halpern, a physiology expert, and Dr. Eilat Shahar, a specialist in internal medicine, seeks to clarify this phenomenon.

The rise of the ice bath trend on social media

Cold water immersion has deep historical roots. As early as the fifth century BCE, Hippocrates recognized a link between immersion in water at varying temperatures and the health of both body and mind. The practice of ice water immersion is also rooted in Eastern European traditions, where it merges with Christian religious rituals believed to be therapeutic. In recent years, the practice has gained popularity, with individuals and organized groups combining it with meditation, breathing exercises, and swimming. However, no official framework currently establishes standards, training, or risk management for this activity.

Cold water immersion through the ages

According to Prof. Halpern and Dr. Shahar, the belief in the physical and mental benefits of cold exposure has persisted for thousands of years. Studies on cold-water swimmers have shown improvements in cold tolerance, mental resilience, stress resistance, antioxidant activity, blood pressure, lipid profiles, immune system function, and cardiovascular health. However, it remains unclear whether these benefits are directly attributable to the cold water or the generally healthy lifestyle of athletes.

Immersion in freezing water: risks also for the heart (credit: ISTOCK)

The potential health benefits of ice bath immersion

Typically, ice bath immersion involves submerging in a tub filled with cold water and ice cubes, with temperatures usually ranging from 0 to 15 degrees Celsius. The bather remains in the tub for several minutes. While reports suggest that ice baths may offer health benefits, these studies are small and inconclusive, making it difficult to draw definitive conclusions. Research has documented reductions in inflammation, improved blood circulation, enhanced immune function, better post-exercise recovery, and increased metabolism. Cold immersion may also help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood, and foster mental resilience and coping abilities.

The risks associated with cold water immersion

However, ice bath immersion is not without risks. It can trigger cold-induced allergic reactions, including rashes, itching, swelling, and shortness of breath, as well as frostbite and neurological issues. Cold immersion can also elevate heart rate and blood pressure, potentially leading to dangerous arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia. These risks can occur even in individuals with no history of heart disease.

Expert conclusions: Is the science behind ice baths conclusive?

The experts conclude that ice bath immersion induces a stress response in the body that may yield benefits but also poses significant risks. They emphasize that the physiological and medical understanding of ice bath immersion is still limited, and the medical literature is not yet comprehensive enough to draw firm conclusions. Those interested in trying cold immersion should be fully aware of the associated risks.