The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post OMG

Bats "know" the speed of sound from birth, TAU researchers say

What would the world look like if space was mapped not by distance, but by time?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2021 23:51
TAU finds that bats navigate in the same manner as humans, using landmarks (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
TAU finds that bats navigate in the same manner as humans, using landmarks
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
A new study by Tel Aviv University has proven that bats identify objects in space only by the time it takes for sound to rebound off of them. What's more, researchers have discovered that bats are inherently born knowing the speed of sound.
Bats use echolocation to detect prey, perceive objects around them, navigate, and avoid collisions much in the same way that humans use sight. The animals contract their larynx or click their tongues to produce sound frequencies between 5 kHz – 200 kHz (Weizmann Institute of Science), which when reflected back, provide them with an image of their surroundings based on the travel time and alterations in the sound. 
The researchers wondered how bats would react to a change in the speed of sound. Would they adapt or grow confused? 
Though the speed of sound is generally around 343 m/s in dry air at 20 degrees Celcius, temperature rises and humidity levels can affect the rate of sound travel. To artificially increase the speed, scientists placed adult and infant bats in helium-enriched air.
The result was that the adult and bat pups continuously missed their targets, erroneously thinking they were closer. The bats seemed to have an ingrained sense of the speed of sound and judged the objects by that rate, not adjusting to the change. 
Scientists previously assumed that bats calculated the distance of an object through the time its echo took to return. Similar to the famous physics problem, when a pebble is dropped into a well, the depth can be calculated using the speed of sound and the time it takes for it to hit the bottom and echo back a splash. The longer the pebble falls, the deeper the well.
However, this study indicated that the bats don't calculate the physical distance at all, but instead perceive the objects by time alone. Since the speed of sound carried their calls faster, that bats' judgments were skewed.
"We found that in fact, bats do not measure distance, but rather time, to orient themselves in space. This may sound like a semantic difference, but I think that it means that their spatial perception is fundamentally different than that of humans and other visual creatures, at least when they rely on sonar. It's fascinating to see how diverse evolution is in the brain-computing strategies it produces."


Tags tel aviv university science scientific study bats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by