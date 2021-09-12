The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Drag Race' alum Jade Jolie apologizes for Nazi porn film

Jolie's past in the adult film industry is well known and something she has defended but has now released an apology for this particular film.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 02:54
Drag queen Jade Jolie. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Drag queen Jade Jolie.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Popular drag queen Jade Jolie has come under fire for her previous role in a Nazi-themed pornographic film in the past, and is no longer defending it.
Jolie was made popular for her role on season 5 of the hit TV series RuPaul's Drag Race, and was one of the first queens on the show to have had worked in sex work before, where she went under the name Tristian Everhard.
In interviews in the past, Jolie has defended her prior work in the field.
“You know, as far as that goes, I’m never going to regret anything I had to do,” she told Boy Culture in 2013. “I had to make life decisions when I was young, to get by, the get where I am now. So I support everyone. You can come from somewhere like that and to be where I am now, so just don’t ever give up on yourself and don’t let anyone get you down.”
However, she seems to have changed tracks following the resurfacing of this particular film.
News site The Sword first wrote about the film in 2013, including shots such as Everhard alongside two others dressed wearing only underwear and an oversized open trench coat while giving a Nazi salute.
Jolie has now issued an apology, taking to social media after it was announced she would be appearing on season 4 of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.
"When I was in my younger youth, I was down on my luck financially and did adult film work to survive," she wrote in her apology. 
"During one of the shoots I was involved in, I was asked to portray a Nazi soldier in a scene. Against my better judgment and with an abusive partner pushing me to say yes, I chose to participate and I have felt shame and regret for that decision every day.
"My shame has also prevented me from speaking about my decision and making an apology. I realize now that avoiding this is only more damaging to the Jewish community and the people who have been hurt by this.
"I take full accountability for my choices and understand that what I did was wrong, regardless of the circumstances. I do not support antisemitism, racism, or bigotry in any way and I apologize sincerely to anyone who I have hurt," she continued.
"I hope moving forward I can show you that I'm not someone who is above taking accountability for the things I may be ashamed of."


Tags nazi pornography LGBTQ+
