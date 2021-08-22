The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bianca Del Rio coming to offend Israeli audiences

Bianca Del Rio, the outrageous drag queen and chutzpah incarnate, is coming to perform in Israel on September 3.

By TAMAR BEERI  
AUGUST 22, 2021 13:06
Bianca des Rio at RuPauls Dragcon 2018 (photo credit: DVSROSS/Wikimedia Commons)
Bianca des Rio at RuPauls Dragcon 2018
(photo credit: DVSROSS/Wikimedia Commons)
Del Rio, winner of Season 6 of Rupaul's Drag Race with two films named after her, is known for her witty and oftentimes humorously insulting stand-up comedy style.
Under the numerous layers of larger-than-life feminine makeup is Roy Haylock, a Louisiana-born Cuban-Honduran with an incredible talent for costume design. Haylock started performing in drag in 1996.
Del Rio made her West End premiere in 2019 when she took on the role of Loco Chanelle, a retired drag queen, in the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.
She was the first and only drag queen in the world so far that managed to fill Wembley Stadium in London.
Bianca Del Rio, Rolodex of Hate Tour, Theater Amsterdam 2015 (credit: Ronn/Wikimedia Commons) Bianca Del Rio, Rolodex of Hate Tour, Theater Amsterdam 2015 (credit: Ronn/Wikimedia Commons)
She toured the US and the world several times from the moment she won Rupaul's Drag Race up until today, and in the beginning of next month, she's stopping by Israel.
Her performance, taking place in Tel Aviv's Charles Bronfman Auditorium, will open up with a performance by beloved performer and drag artist Sherry Vine. They will be followed by a number of Israel's most popular drag queens.
Despite coronavirus concerns amid the rising number of cases, Del Rio will be coming to Israel a week before her performance, which was organized in coordination with Israel's One Night Only Tel Aviv.


