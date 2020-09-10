The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Man breaks into Eminem's home, said he was going 'to kill' the rapper

Eminem reportedly thought that the person standing behind him was his nephew, but discovered to his horror that it was someone else who allegedly came to murder him.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 18:22
Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
American rapper Marshall Mathers, known professionally as Eminem, woke up on the night of April 5 just to find someone standing right behind him, according to the Associated Press (AP).
Adam Hackstock, a police officer, explained in court that Eminem mistakenly thought that a person standing behind him was his nephew, when in reality it was an intruder named Mathew David Hughes.
“When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him," Hackstock explained.
Hughes allegedly broke into Eminem's lofty estate in Clinton Township, Michigan with the intention of murdering the rapper, according to Eminem's claims which were recorded by local law enforcement officer. However, Hughes reportedly had no weapon with him.
Hughes, who has been in custody since the incident, was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property, since it was found out that he used a brick to smash a window in order to sneak into the house, according to Detroit Free Press.
Security footage showed that he then wandered around the premises for a significant amount of time until allegedly threatening to kill Eminem.
Bail was set for $50,000, but Hughes' attorney, Paul Glanda, requested to lower the sum, but was denied.
Glanda said that "in my opinion, I think there's some sort of mental issues involved here," referring to the incident, according to AP.


