Man discovers ladybug living inside his colon

In 2019, a 59-year-old man went to his doctor for a routine colonoscopy and discovered that a seven-spot ladybird was living inside his colon.

The unusual finding led to a research written by Francis E. Dailey being published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

"During screening colonoscopy of a 59-year-old man with no comorbidities, a ladybug was discovered in the transverse colon," Dailey wrote in the report.

What has baffled doctors even further, is that according to Dailey, the 59-year-old was asked by his doctors to drink a liter of polyethylene glycol, a compound derived from petroleum, used to help empty the intestines.

"colonoscopy preparation may have allowed the bug to escape from digestive enzymes in the stomach and upper small intestine," Daily explained.