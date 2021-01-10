Puppy Bowl returns for fur-rocious action, now with puppy cheerleaders

Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing many events to be canceled, the world's favorite, heart-warming competition is paw-setive it will doggedly go on ahead.Taking place every year on Super Bowl Sunday, the 17th iteration of the Puppy Bowl will continue to air on Discovery+ on February 7 as planned, Animal Planet announced on Twitter.
As is the case every year, canine competitors representing Team Fluff and Team Ruff will clash in fur-ious action.This year, a total of 70 puppies will playfully participate, some as competitors and others – for the first time ever – as puppy cheerleaders who according to a press release "will turn up the volume with cuteness overload," as will multiple cats in the Kitty Halftime Show, with each of these furry friends being up for adoption.Also participating is Dan Schanchner, despite very evidently being human rather than a four-legged furry animal, who is set to reprise his role as "rufferee."
What a treat! #PuppyBowl is coming to @discoveryplus Sunday Feb 7 at 2P. https://t.co/ZuRqjg1nd3 pic.twitter.com/Sehov2ucUa— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) January 6, 2021
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Adoption is the main goal of the event, which shines a spotlight on shelters and rescues. So far, all iterations of the Puppy Bowl have seen a 100% adoption rate for all participants.An exclusive lineup was published in USA Today, which features all of the doggedly determined competitors, their teams and fun facts about them, such as being inspired by Ruth Bader Gins-bark and believing in the power of paw-sitive thinking.But one notable standout pup in the pack is Jett, a two-legged dog on Team Fluff from the Paws with Disabilities shelter who is going to compete with a custom cart with wheels in the front, allowing him to keep running.But the competition isn't only for the field. Fans of the players can head online to vote in advance for the MVP - most valuable pup. This won't be decided by the competition, but rather by a pupulairty playoff, with each dog having their own short video.It's unclear who will win the Puppy Bowl or the pupularity playoffs. But one thing is for sure, the competition is sure to be fur-rocious.