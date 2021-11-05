A poll conducted amongst members of Israel's National-Religious sector found that under a third (28%) of respondents believe that it is important to continue to fight to fully uphold the practice of "shmirat negiya," or refraining from touching members of the opposite sex before marriage.

An additional 38% of respondents said that it is important to fight to maintain this practice "as much as possible," while 16% said that it depends on age and 18% said it is not important.

Respondents were answering a poll put out by "Srugometer," a project that works to stay up to date on trends in the National-Religious community through polling on a variety of issues and works in cooperation with the Zefat Academic College.

Respondents were also asked to say who they though should pay for the first date with over half (59%) of women saying that the cost should be split between both people on the date and 41% saying the man should pay. Among male respondents, just 38% said that both people should split the cost and 62% said that the man should pay.

When asked what the right way to address the phenomenon of people staying single until older ages, 55% said it was important to recognize the situation and give solutions to single people, while 19% said it was right try to act and change the situation and make the age of marriage earlier. Some 26% of respondents said that they did not know.

online dating (credit: REUTERS)

Of those who said that it is right to change the situation, some 36% were national orthodox, 14% were "Masorti" (traditional), 19% were National-Religious, 7% are formerly religious and 8% are "Dati Light," or mildly religious.

Over 2,000 people responded to the poll, 73% of whom defined themselves as religious, 9% said they were Nationall- haredi (National-ultra-Orthodox), 4% traditional, 4% formerly religious and 10% Dati Light.

Some 28% of respondents had a high school education, 18% had non-academic, upper level education, 36% had a first degree and 18% had a second degree or higher.