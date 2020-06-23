The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ team release a homemade music video

The YouTube video, which debuted Monday on Variety, is meant to promote the show’s Emmy Award bid.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
JUNE 23, 2020 03:31
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (photo credit: COURTESY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
(photo credit: COURTESY AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)
(JTA) — The team behind “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” found a way to put their creative talents to work during the pandemic: a 10-minute video featuring music and performers from the series shot in the stars’ homes.
 
The YouTube video, which debuted Monday on Variety, is meant to promote the show’s Emmy Award bid. It’s also to give fans of the series, about a Jewish housewife turned comedian in the early 1960s, something new while taping for the fourth season is delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some details from Variety about how the video got made despite the pandemic:
The video includes vocalist Darius de Haas (the singing voice of ‘Maisel’s’ Shy Baldwin) and the series’ The Silver Belles singing trio (Markita Prescott, Alysha Deslorieux and Brennyn Lark), who filmed in different cities. Also, the video features 19 tap dancers (all who appeared in the Season 3 opening dance number) and 20 musicians who played on Season 3’s original recordings.
The show’s craftspeople were brought in virtually to reestablish the era’s 1960s look and feel, including costume designer Donna Zakowska, who did fittings with the dancers and performers via Zoom before shipping dancer costumes to their homes.
In the previous season, Baldwin, who is Black, invited Midge Maisel on tour with him to make him more attractive to white audiences. Here’s a take about what that plotline revealed about Maisel from our sister site Alma.


Tags emmys The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Brazen coalition: The contrast between the government and the public By JPOST EDITORIAL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Confronting apartheid of the heart – opinion By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jeff Barak What’s the rush? By JEFF BARAK
Eric Mandel The case for the status quo in Judea and Samaria By ERIC R. MANDEL
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by