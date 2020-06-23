‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ team release a homemade music video

Here are some details from Variety about how the video got made despite the pandemic:

The video includes vocalist Darius de Haas (the singing voice of ‘Maisel’s’ Shy Baldwin) and the series’ The Silver Belles singing trio (Markita Prescott, Alysha Deslorieux and Brennyn Lark), who filmed in different cities. Also, the video features 19 tap dancers (all who appeared in the Season 3 opening dance number) and 20 musicians who played on Season 3’s original recordings.

The show’s craftspeople were brought in virtually to reestablish the era’s 1960s look and feel, including costume designer Donna Zakowska, who did fittings with the dancers and performers via Zoom before shipping dancer costumes to their homes.