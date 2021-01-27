The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Will Smith's production company to partner with Israel's Teddy Productions

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 27, 2021 01:08
Will Smith spotted in Jerusalem's Old City
The production company owned by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith* announced a cooperation with Israeli company Tedy Productions.
As part of the cooperation, Westbrook Media, owned by the couple, and Tedy productions will develop short productions with global characteristics. Currently in production - two projects based on a format by Ido Rosenblum and Oded Tabor that include a short series and a game show. 
Tedy is led by Tmira Yardni, and is considered one of the leading production companies in Israel, specializing in shows for prime time hours. Tedy is known for shows like A Star Is Born, Our Song and  Danny Hollywood, which was adapted for an American audience, and more.
"I have been a fan of Tedy for a long time, they have a rich, ground-breaking history that includes a variety of genres formats and markets," said Westbrook Media Vice President Lucas Kaiser.
"Westbrook Media is eagerly awaiting working together with Tamira, Ido and Oded and all the other Tedy workers to launch content on TV and digital platforms. I got goosebumps just things about how fun it will be," Kaiser went on to say. 
"It was a pleasure and a privilege to go on this adventure with the company," said Rosenblum. "We could not have found better partners. This is a great way to start 2021.
"We can't wait to start creating exceptional content together," he went on to say.
Channel 12 anchor and Rosenblum's wife, Yonit Levi, tweeted about the merger saying she "may be biased, but the connection between Ido and Will Smith's production company sounds promising."


