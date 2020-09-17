The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

120th ‘Desert Giants’ Squadron will get KC-46 refuelers

“We extend the IAF’s long reach,” said the commander of the squadron, Lt.-Col. T., during my visit to the Nevatim Air Force Base in southern Israel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 23:05
GIVING THE thumbs up to the Re’em Boeing 707 tanker aircraft. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
GIVING THE thumbs up to the Re’em Boeing 707 tanker aircraft.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The 120th (“Desert Giants”) Squadron tanker aircraft are a central part of the Israel Air Force, enabling fighter jets to go anywhere, at any time. Without them, fighter jets can go so far.
“We extend the IAF’s long reach,” said the commander of the squadron, Lt.-Col. T., during my visit to the Nevatim Air Force Base in southern Israel.
Israel’s fleet of Re’em Boeing 707 tanker aircraft, the number of which remains confidential, are former civilian aircraft adapted for military uses such as aerial refueling of fighter jets and transport.
Able to carry 20 extra fuel tanks while modified for aerial refueling, the Re’ems can be adapted to carry passengers as well as cargo such as military equipment and ammunition. Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the planes have also been used to carry medical equipment.
Sitting in the cockpit of one of the aging planes, Lt.-Col. T. admitted that it was challenging to fly the planes, explaining that the captain must be able to coordinate with the boom operator, who sits in the back of the plane.
Though they are a strategic platform, many of the Re’em aircraft are nearing the age of 60 and require the hands-on work of technicians paying attention to every detail.
“The Re’em is a challenging platform because of its age; and, yes, there is a bit of ‘overwork’ needed on the plane in order for it to be operationally ready for all the missions that are required of it,” said one of the squadron’s senior technical officers, Maj. S. “This squadron is the long arm of the IAF and needs to stand up to everything that is demanded from it.”
Sitting in his office overlooking the tarmac with several Re’em aircraft, Maj. S. explained that in addition to the aircraft’s age, the wind, heat, sandstorms, and other weather-related challenges that are prevalent in the Negev are additional difficulties that his troops need to contend with.
With the planes nearly half a century old, its parts are not the easiest to replace, should one of them break or stop functioning. Israeli defense companies can make specific parts, if needed, and in 2017 the IAF bought a Boeing 707 from the Brazilian Air Force to use for parts.
“Of course, everyone wants a new platform, but even though the Re’em [aircraft] are old, we are keeping them operational until they are taken out of service,” Maj. S. said.
With the need to keep ahead of increased threats in the Middle East, the Re’em aircraft are set to be replaced by Boeing’s advanced KC-46 refuelers in the coming years.
“The KC-46 will give us a lot more, both in terms of missions and range,” Lt.-Col. T. said. “The reach that they can get to will improve our strategic depth.”
Unlike the more advanced and newer KC-46 refuelers, everything is done manually on the Re’ems, including maneuvering the boom to the planes in midair.
Almost like a video gamer, the boomer has to be precise and have incredible hand-eye coordination in order not to miss the plane the boom is refueling.
In the KC-46, the boomer sits right behind the cockpit and has digital displays to aid him in maneuvering the boom to the receiving plane. The offload, rate and boom limits are also automatically set.
With a range of 11,830 km. with the capacity to unload some 207,000 pounds (94,000 kg.) of fuel, the KC-46 can refuel over 64 different types of aircraft.
All fuel tanks in the KC-46, which is specifically built for combat close to the battlefield, are fully inerted and are configured with ballistic armor. The plane also has IR countermeasures, RF warnings, threat avoidance systems, and NVIS lighting (Night Vision Imaging System), enabling the plane to land in complete darkness and giving the massive plane full covert capabilities.
Israel is also able to add indigenous electric warfare countermeasure systems.
Like the Re’em, while its main purpose is to act as a refueler, the KC-46 can be configured in two hours to act as an airborne field hospital, a transport plane (with a capacity to carry some 6,500 pounds [3,000 kg.] of cargo) or 200 passengers.
OVER THE past year, the squadron has carried out hundreds of refueling operations, including several as part of Israel’s “war between the wars” campaign.
Though Lt.-Col. T. could not expand on missions carried out as part of the campaign, he shared with the Post that the most interesting mission over the past year was part of the covert campaign that aims to prevent the entrenchment of Iranian forces in Syria and to stop the smuggling of advanced game-changing weaponry to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
The complicated mission took months of planning and training before the planes took off from Israel.
“The mission needed troops to work with precision, and at the end of it, it was a success, both operationally and strategically.”
While that was one of the more interesting missions of the year, the one that touched him the most was joining the IAF delegation for a two-week drill in Germany.
During the drill, the IAF and the German Air Force conducted a joint flyover in memory of the victims of the Holocaust and of the Israelis murdered by terrorists at the 1972 Munich Olympics. An IAF Gulfstream G550, two IAF F-16s and two German Eurofighter Typhoons flew over the Fürstenfeldbruck Air Base near Munich and then over the Dachau concentration camp.
IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin as well as the commander of the German Air Force, Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, were aboard the Gulfstream which was piloted by Lt.-Col. G., the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors.
“As the grandchild of Holocaust survivors, the personal context was great,” Lt.-Col. T. said as he held up a Luftwaffe pin that he keeps in the pocket of his flight suit. “On the one hand, it was really hard, but on the other hand, it was really meaningful to come with our air force, with our flag, and fly over Germany. My grandmother is no longer alive, but I am sure she would have been proud.”
The squadron has also carried out tens of other missions, including cargo missions around the world.
Over the years, the squadron has flown thousands of kilometers across the world, and it broke the record for the longest IAF flight, when it flew 14,500 km. to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada for the Red Flag exercise.
The long journey took three days, with several tankers prepositioned in Spain and Lajes Air Base in the mid-Atlantic, before they flew to Bangor, Maine, and then finally to Nellis.
The tankers have also flown to Australia, Japan, Alaska and Russia, where the squadron took part in the operation to repatriate the body of Sgt.-Maj. Zachary Baumel, almost 40 years after he went missing during the battle of Sultan Yacoub during the first days of the First Lebanon War in June 1982.
According to Lt.-Col. T., a laboratory was fitted on the plane in order to identify his remains before being flown to Israel for burial.
Though Lt.-Col. T. is filled with pride for the Re’ems, aircraft “with souls,” he is nonetheless excited about the KC-46s which will accompany IAF jets on future missions far from Israel’s borders.
“The KC-46 is state-of-the-art and will allow the squadron to continue to change, as the needs of the IAF are only increasing. These aircraft will be with us for many years to come.”


Tags Israeli Air Force Boeing aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by