The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

2020 brought us COVID-19 crisis, but it also brought a new Middle East

Bringing Israeli-Saudi cooperation, which for years has been a poorly kept secret, out of the mist and into broad sunlight is to be encouraged.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 21:16
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Recaps of 2020 that will be written in dozens of respected periodicals around the world in the coming weeks will surely not be positive.
The coronavirus pandemic this year will be widely panned as an annus horribilis, a term meaning a year of disaster or misfortune made famous by Queen Elizabeth II when she used it to characterize 1992, the year when the marriages of three of her four children fell apart and Windsor Castle was badly damaged by fire.
In Israel, too, media reviews of 2020 will surely not place it in a positive light, especially given the loss of nearly 3,000 lives to COVID-19 and the havoc that the pandemic has wrought on people’s livelihoods and the country’s economy. In addition, 2020 has proven to be yet another year of political dysfunction and instability.
But not all has been dismal. This year will also go down in Israeli history as the one when the Jewish state took enormous strides, via peace and normalization treaties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to further break out of its long regional isolation.
For a few weeks back in September, it seemed to be raining peace agreements. And on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Neom, Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
No, this was not the first time that senior Israeli and Saudi officials have met, nor did the meeting lead to any dramatic announcement regarding the establishment of formal ties. But that the meeting was leaked to the public – and it beggars belief that this would have happened without the consent of all the parties – sends important messages to various significant audiences.
The first audience is US president-elect Joe Biden. The message to Biden is simple: the Mideast table has been reset – including a spanking new Israel-UAE-Saudi place setting – that he and his new administration will need to take into account when re-assessing Washington’s Iran policy.
It is no coincidence that this meeting took place now, a few weeks before Biden is set to move into the Oval Office, just as it was no coincidence that the deals with the UAE and Bahrain were consummated just before the US elections.
Israel and these Gulf countries are banding together now, in the waning days of the Trump administration, so that if the Biden Administration would want to roll back Trump’s policies on Iran and take a much softer stand, it will come up against a firm wall of opposition from America’s main allies in the region. This time, it will not only be Netanyahu squaring off against the president of the United States, as was the case when Barack Obama pushed the Iranian nuclear deal during his presidency.
Another key audience for whom the meeting was aimed is Iran itself. This meeting served Iran notice that its biggest and most formidable rivals in the region are teaming up against it, and are now even willing to do it somewhat publicly. The cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia is currently in the diplomatic and intelligence/security realms, but Iran’s leaders – after this meeting – must be asking themselves whether that cooperation could quickly turn into military cooperation as well.
To the domestic Saudi audience, the publication of the meeting – despite an official denial by the Saudi foreign minister – signals that while the Palestinian issue may be of great importance to the older generation of Saudi leaders, such as King Salman, the new generation, represented by MBS, is unwilling to sacrifice its future interests on the Palestinian alter. This signal is also one to that the leadership of the Palestinian Authority should be paying close attention.
Bringing Israeli-Saudi cooperation, which for years has been a poorly kept secret, out of the mist and into broad sunlight is to be encouraged. Everyone from Israel’s close friends like the United States, to its foes like Iran and Turkey, would benefit from seeing plainly that the Middle East map has changed significantly, and that old policies and assumptions need to readjust to take into consideration the new regional alliances being established in 2020 on the ground.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu saudi arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19 crisis, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by