The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

American Jews are shunning Israel. Family might be the solution - opinion

Grandparents and parents can and should be able to provide educational tools about Judaism and Israel to their children and grandchildren.

By MICAH HALPERN  
JULY 18, 2021 16:02
A man blows the shofar for his family, as is customary every morning during the month of Elul (photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
A man blows the shofar for his family, as is customary every morning during the month of Elul
(photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
I read Herb Keinon’s column in The Jerusalem Post discussing attitudes of American Jews with great interest. I can’t say I was surprised, but I was shocked.
Attitudes of American Jews are not a mystery. Yet despite that, I was still shocked enough to go back to Keinon’s original sources and read, for myself, the study commissioned by the Jewish Electorate Institute and conducted by GBAO, a Washington, DC, political strategy and polling firm.
Knowing that Jews overwhelmingly vote Democrat is no surprise. That they favored Biden over Trump is, again, no surprise. The surprise, and an unhappy surprise is that only 62% of Jews in America have any emotional attachment to Israel. Conversely, that means 38% do not have an emotional attachment to Israel. That 38% is a large enough number to be concerning. The exact phrasing of Question 21, the question that elicited this response was, “How emotionally attached to Israel are you? Very attached, somewhat attached, not too attached or not at all attached.”
The very next question asked about whether one can be critical of Israel and still be pro-Israel.
That was the most insightful question in the study. With this question you learn volumes. Through this question one can unearth the complexity of Israeli society, a unique society in which large swaths of the country agree with a policy while other large swaths disagree with that same policy but still love the state and support the idea of a Jewish home.
This was the question: “People often talk about being ‘pro-Israel.’ Do you think someone can be critical of Israeli government policies and still be ‘pro-Israel?’” Some 87% said yes while only 13% said no.
Yet the number of pro-Israel Jews falls far beneath that tremendous 87% mark. While 87% of American Jewry think one can be both critical of Israel and pro-Israel, only 62% are, admittedly, emotionally attached to Israel. That’s a full 25% difference; no small number.
What was also very telling is that of the 800 people who responded to the questionnaire, only 85% called themselves Jewish.
GBAO qualified the question with a second question that read: “(If atheist, agnostic, something else, nothing in Q. 4/5) Even though you do not consider your religion to be Jewish, do you consider yourself Jewish?”
I WOULD HAVE liked to track that 15% who do not consider their religion to be Jewish and see how they answered other questions throughout the study. All we know is that the 15% – all 100% of them – answered “yes” to the follow-up. I would have also liked to see a question along the lines of: What Jewish activities or values inform your lives? But that will have to be another study at a different time.
We know that the Reform movement has failed miserably at instilling a love of Israel in its membership. We know it because their own numbers are 60%-40% lovers of Israel as compared to the Orthodox which puts their numbers at 90%-10% and the Conservatives with an 80%-20% breakdown.
This failure in creating an attachment to Israel has been in gestation for a very long time. That is made evident by the age disparity in respondents. The elderly population embraces a greater emotional link to Israel than do their offspring and inheritors. That link is much less significant for younger Jews. The 65-plus generation reports a 70%-30% split on positive feeling toward Israel. Ages 40-64 and 40 and under share a 59%-41% split.
Birthright, to its credit, has probably been the single-most positive vehicle preventing these numbers from being even lower. But the failure is not just with synagogues and temples. The failure is shared by summer camps and, yes, by families.
Blame hurts and in this case it hurts badly. If we are to trust this study – and I do – we are being told that Jewish grandparents and parents have dropped the ball. Jim Gerstein, a principal and founding partner of GBAO, knows Israel and knows the American Democratic Party. In fact, during Ehud Barak’s successful 1999 campaign for prime minister, Gerstein, who joined with James Carville, was the “team’s representative on the ground in Israel”.
Grandparents and parents can and should be able to provide educational tools about Judaism in general and Israel specifically to their children. The family is a place to engage with Jewish ideas and Jewish values and those values and ideas should include Israel.
I don’t want to blame sweet old grandparents, but the numbers don’t lie. And time is running out. If this trend continues, with each passing year, fewer and fewer people will identify as Jewish and as lovers and supporters of Israel.
We should not let this happen.


Tags Israel American Jewry Judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Covid-19 variants are hear to stay, we must behave accordingly - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by