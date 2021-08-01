The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

American Jews should stand with Iran’s protesters - opinion

As American Jews, today we must recall the gift of freedom the ancient Persian king, Cyrus the Great granted us from the bondage of Babylonian captivity.

By KARMEL MELAMED  
AUGUST 1, 2021 21:04
SUPPORTERS OF the National Council of Resistance of Iran gather to protest against the government in Tehran, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, last month. (photo credit: CHRISTIAN MANG / REUTERS)
SUPPORTERS OF the National Council of Resistance of Iran gather to protest against the government in Tehran, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, last month.
(photo credit: CHRISTIAN MANG / REUTERS)
The mainstream media news outlets in the US and worldwide have barely covered the demonstrations of thousands of Iranians peacefully protesting in various cities throughout Iran for the past few weeks. Men, women and children in many major Iranian cities have taken to the streets and called for the end of the radical Islamic regime that has failed to provide them with basic drinking water, electricity, food, employment opportunities and the freedom to live normal lives.
The radical Islamic regime has responded to these protesters with brutal force and bullets. As Jews in America who have always championed civil rights in the US and advocated for human rights causes around the globe, it is now our duty to speak up for the suffering people of Iran. After 42 years of living under the brutal totalitarian Islamic regime of the Ayatollahs, millions of Iranians are crying out to the world for help in their cause for freedom.
As Jews, we also have an ancient friendship with the people of Iran which we must not forget. It dates back to time of their nation’s founder, Cyrus the Great, who freed us from Babylonian captivity in 539 BCE. Today, as America’s Jews we must continue this proud tradition of standing with those in Iran who seek freedom from the oppressive regime holding them hostage.
While I was born in Iran, my family fled the antisemitic nightmare of the Ayatollah regime in Iran 41 years ago. Many in my Iranian Jewish community, who fled Iran during the last four decades, were embraced by Southern California’s American Ashkenazi Jewish community. As a young child who attended Ashkenazi Hebrew schools, I discovered that American Jews have always championed the principle of tikkun olam – the Jewish concept of healing the world – for advancing social justice causes and supporting movements for freedom throughout the world.
The American Jewish community in the last 60-plus-years has been very vocal in speaking out not only against antisemitism in the world, but against the evils of hate, war and lack of freedoms worldwide. During the Cold War was it not American Jewry, who were among the most vocal against the tyranny of the former Soviet Union and championed the cause of Soviet Jewry?  Weren’t American Jews among those who proudly voiced support and stood with Polish Solidarity union activists during their protest against the Communist Polish regime in the late 1980s?
WEREN’T AMERICAN Jews among the many that stood shoulder to shoulder with Nelson Mandela and his freedom movement against the oppressive apartheid system in South Africa? Did Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and other American Jewish activists not march arm in arm with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and champion the Civil Rights Movement during the 1960s? Even today, many American Jewish congregations and organizations have proudly taken on issues of oppression the Uighurs face in China, or the genocide that occurred in Sudan’s Darfur region or protested against racial bigotry in many US cities.
Today, I call on the American Jewish community – long a strong key champion of social justice causes, equality and freedom movements – to support the noble people of Iran who are fighting to rid themselves of an oppressive radical Islamic regime. This cause for social justice and human rights in Iran is not an issue associated with the political left or right; it’s an issue of basic human freedom and human survival.
People today are clamoring in the streets for better lives and to live their lives free of the intolerant dictatorship ruling over them for the last 42 years in Iran. They want decent living wages, fresh running water, electricity, job opportunities, education for their children, proper health care and basic freedom to live without the intrusion of Islamic laws into their private lives. They want to live normally without fear of being beaten, shot, imprisoned, or even killed by Iran’s Ayatollah regime’s thugs.
As Jews, we are a people who have faced unspeakable violence, hatred, injustice, pogroms and even genocide over millennia. As a result, we have always spoken out in every part of the world in support of those who were downtrodden and oppressed.
Today, our support for the peace-loving people of Iran should be no different. How much longer can we stand by idly and not speak up while the regime in Iran not only slaughters and imprisons its own citizens, but whose leaders constantly deny the Holocaust and call for a second annihilation against our people in Israel?
More importantly for Jews and non-Jews who love peace and abhor war, standing in solidarity with the people of Iran protesting today is a moral and just cause to support because it avoids unnecessary conflict between nations when the people of Iran will eventually internally overthrow their country’s oppressive leaders. We as American Jews, Ashkenazi and Mizrahi, conservative and liberal, secular and religious have a duty to speak with one voice for freedom and in support of those innocents in Iran who want to liberate their own country from a repressive regime.
As American Jews, today we must recall the gift of freedom the ancient Persian king, Cyrus the Great granted us from the bondage of Babylonian captivity. In turn, we must stand today with his descendants in Iran who seek international support to free themselves from the yoke of radical Islamic bondage and oppression upon them.
The writer is an Iranian American journalist based in Southern California.


Tags American Jewry Iran iran protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by