The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Antisemitism: The world's oldest hatred lives on - opinion

Today, Jews are blamed for COVID-19 where online illustrated hatred of Jews would easily have found a place in Der Stürmer.

By BRENDA KATTEN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 17:46
TODAY, ONLINE illustrated hatred of Jews would easily have found a place in ‘Der Sturmer.’ (photo credit: CST report ‘Coronavirus and the Plague of Antisemitism’)
TODAY, ONLINE illustrated hatred of Jews would easily have found a place in ‘Der Sturmer.’
(photo credit: CST report ‘Coronavirus and the Plague of Antisemitism’)
September 22 is the date chosen by the United Nations to endorse the conclusions of the so-called UN Conference against Racism that took place in Durban in 2001. As a participant in that fateful event I witnessed how it quickly evolved into a racist conference against Israel and the Jewish people.
Aside from the blatant anti-Israel theme that pervaded the entire proceedings, a session on the Holocaust was violently disrupted before it had a chance to begin. As I recall that moment I remember cringing in fear at what actually took place.
It may have taken 20 years, but it is gratifying to note that 11 countries have now decided to boycott this month’s Durban IV Conference; they include the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, France and Germany.
September 1 marked 82 years since Hitler invaded Poland – the catalyst for World War II – the war that claimed the lives of six million Jews specifically because they were Jews. Some four years earlier – on September 15, 1935 – Hitler approved the Nuremberg Laws depriving the Jews of German citizenship, but its aim was also to ostracize, discriminate and expel Jews from German society. As my late husband pointed out, he was excluded from the German Public School System in 1935 because he was a Jew.
While antisemitism was not new by 1939, the Holocaust proved to be the most devastating elimination of Jewish lives ever. From 1941 to 1945 the gas chambers were the major vehicles utilized to annihilate six million of our people. Yes, there have been other genocides but none are to be compared to the enormity of the Germans’ barbaric murder of Jews. It is totally reprehensible when attempts are made to equate other ethnic genocides with the Shoah.
Today, Jews are blamed for COVID-19 where online illustrated hatred of Jews would easily have found a place in Der Stürmer. Readers of my column will remember a previous article I wrote on antisemitism in the UK where one poster stated, “Get the bug – give the Jews a hug – HOLOCOUGH!”
A recent report put out by the UK’s Community Security Trust highlights worldwide anti-vaccination demonstrations marked by a similarity in the antisemitic language utilized as part of the anti-vaxxers’ campaign. In Poland, the country that refuses to give Holocaust survivors or their descendants compensation for property expropriated by the country’s Communist regime – an anti-vaccine rally held in Glogow had participants shouting, “Jews are behind the epidemic and rule the world.”
PIERS CORBYN, brother of the notorious Jeremy, devised an anti-vaxxer poster based on the Auschwitz gate inscription ‘Arbeit Macht Frei.’ (credit: CST report ‘Coronavirus and the Plague of Antisemitism’) PIERS CORBYN, brother of the notorious Jeremy, devised an anti-vaxxer poster based on the Auschwitz gate inscription ‘Arbeit Macht Frei.’ (credit: CST report ‘Coronavirus and the Plague of Antisemitism’)
IN THE UK, the anti-vaccine movement’s verbiage vigorously propagates antisemitism. Piers Corbyn – an anti-vaccine advocate and the brother of Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour Party leader known for his antisemitic bent – devised an anti-vaxxer poster based on what was inscribed on the gates of Auschwitz, “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work makes one free). Corbyn has written on “his” Auschwitz gates “Vaccines are safe path to freedom.”
In France, anti-vaccine protesters compare themselves to Jews who suffered discrimination in Hitler’s Germany; while in Germany – home to 100,000 Jews – anti-vaccine protesters wear the “Yellow Star” – utilized over the centuries to ensure a Jew was recognized as a Jew – but today used as a sign of discrimination by those who do not wish to be vaccinated.
The rise of antisemitism in Canada has led Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appoint, for the first time in Canada’s history, a Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism; the former justice minister and attorney general Irwin Cotler has been given this position.
In the US, the New York Police Department reported that antisemitic hate crimes were up 60% between January and June this year compared to the same period in 2020. A swastika found etched into an elevator in the US State Department appears to have contributed toward President Joe Biden’s decision to appoint historian Deborah Lipstadt as the US antisemitism envoy.
Woefully, the longest hatred is still with us. As I write these words I am reminded of having had the honor of sharing a platform (back in 2006) with the late Robert Wistrich, author of Antisemitism: the longest hatred, one of 29 books he either authored or edited.
Wistrich was head of the Hebrew University‘s Vidal Sassoon International Center for the Study of Antisemitism and considered to be one of the world’s best-known and informed scholars on antisemitism. The symposium’s subject we jointly addressed was “A New Antisemitism? The Case of Great Britain.” As historian Wistrich pointed out, antisemitism has been with us since time immemorial. He recalled, as a 16-year-old schoolboy in Britain, his English literature lessons embracing Chaucer’s “The Prioress’s Tale,” part of The Canterbury Tales; Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice and Christopher Marlow’s The Jew of Malta – all with antisemitic overtones.
It is 124 years since Theodor Herzl initiated the First Zionist Congress in Basel on August 29, 1897. Herzl, an assimilated Jew, was the Paris correspondent for the Viennese newspaper Neue Freie Presse, which covered the Dreyfus trial in 1894. For Herzl, the trial proved to be a sharp reminder that Jews are not equal to others. Dreyfus, a French artillery officer of Jewish ancestry, was convicted for treason. The trial was a political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 until 1906. It was viewed by many as pure antisemitism. Dreyfus was falsely accused of spying for Germany.
Herzl later explained that it was the Dreyfus trial that turned him into a Zionist; he was particularly affected by crowds chanting “Death to the Jews.” In 1896, Herzl wrote Der Judenstadt (The Jewish State) where he envisaged that the coming into being of a Jewish homeland would end antisemitism.
Fast forward to today when we can but wonder what Herzl would think if he could see that – in spite of 73 years of Jewish statehood – the longest hatred is still with us.
Fortunately, Herzl (and we) can take comfort in the fact that in September 2021, a time of an unprecedented rise in antisemitism, we Jews are privileged to have Israel – a state whose gates remain open to every Jew in every place. How pertinent when we recall September 1939 – the beginning of the end for millions of Jews who might have survived had they been given refuge in countries whose gates remained firmly closed.
Shana tova, may it be a year blessed with good health, happiness and peace for Israel and Klal Yisrael. 
The writer is chairperson of the Israel, British Commonwealth Association. She is also public relations chair of ESRA, which promotes immigrant integration into Israeli Society.


Tags Holocaust antisemitism Coronavirus COVID-19 Durban Conference
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

The best part of Rosh Hashana: being together - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
ALAN BAKER

Repatriating Israeli hostages is a basic humanitarian matter - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by