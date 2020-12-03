The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Appointing Eitam threatens the future of Yad Vashem - opinion

Yad Vashem's staff includes people of diverse political, religious and social positions. And yet, it has never taken sides.

By YEHUDA BAUER, HAVI DREIFUSS, GUY MIRON  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 20:21
EFFI EITAM’S worldview on history could also seriously damage Yad Vashem’s status and its ability to advance Holocaust research and commemoration. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
EFFI EITAM’S worldview on history could also seriously damage Yad Vashem’s status and its ability to advance Holocaust research and commemoration.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
The reports that Minister Ze’ev Elkin intends to nominate Efraim (Effi) Eitam to be chairman of Yad Vashem’s Directorate, to succeed the very successful 27-year tenure of Avner Shalev, are deeply disturbing.
Eitam, a former high-ranking IDF officer with a well-deserved reputation for bravery, MK and minister, is obviously a politician and a political nominee. A person who is identified mainly as a politician of whatever hue is unsuited for the job. Yad Vashem never had a politician as its head, because it deals with the Holocaust, which has both Jewish and universal implications, in commemoration, education, and research.
Yad Vashem has never taken any political position and its staff includes people of diverse political, religious and social positions. And yet, Yad Vashem has never taken sides. It has managed to keep out of this completely. This is not the time to break this tradition by nominating a political figure as its chairman.
Moreover, Eitam has not retracted his past questionable statements, in which he described Israeli-Arabs as a threat similar to cancer, raised the option of expulsion of the majority of Arabs from Judea and Samaria in a future war, and considered future removal of Israeli-Arabs from the political system. A person advocating inequality and undemocratic views cannot be the head of an institution that commemorates the unprecedented genocide and the mass murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.
Eitam’s worldview regarding history could also seriously damage Yad Vashem’s status and its ability to advance Holocaust research and commemoration. His understandings concerning what he calls blurred historical, cultural and national concepts, might mark Yad Vashem as being similar to some Eastern European institutions, which refer to history according to political trends and not as documented and researched.
An Eitam’s Yad Vashem will be shunned, we can say with certainty, by academics and institutions, Jewish and non-Jewish, from all over the Western world. Many of them have already reacted, and we support our colleagues, here and abroad, among them the foremost experts on the Holocaust.
If Eitam is nevertheless nominated, we will not resign from Yad Vashem, but will continue our professional work, free from politics, committed solely to the memory of the Holocaust and its commemoration.
The prospect of this nomination has already caused damage. Were it to take place, it would be absolutely devastating and diminish Yad Vashem’s internationally acclaimed position as the premier repository of knowledge, research and education on the Holocaust.
We call on the government to nominate a respected, nonpolitical, figure, who has a relevant connection to the subject of the Holocaust.
Yehuda Bauer is professor (emeritus) of Holocaust studies, academic adviser to Yad Vashem and a member of the Israel Academy of Science. Havi Dreifuss is a Jewish history professor at Tel Aviv University and head of Yad Vashem’s center on the Holocaust in Poland. Guy Miron is vice president for academic affairs at the Open University of Israel and head of Yad Vashem’s center for research on the Holocaust in Germany.


Tags Holocaust Yad Vashem history israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El How will Israel remember the coronavirus when it's over? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by