The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Are Jews living in Arab properties in Jerusalem ready to vacate them?

In moral terms, the answer should be yes, given the demand that Arabs living in property claimed to belong to Jews in Sheikh Jarrah should vacate.

By SARI NUSSEIBEH  
APRIL 29, 2021 18:18
GUARDS STAND on the balcony of a house purchased by Jews in the mostly Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan in 2014. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
GUARDS STAND on the balcony of a house purchased by Jews in the mostly Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan in 2014.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
 Answering yes to the headline’s question, in moral terms, is exactly what their position should be, given the demand that Arabs living in property claimed to belong to Jews in Sheikh Jarrah should vacate those.
One ready Israeli response to such a challenge is to claim that all conquered private Arab properties have become divested of their original ownerships by virtue of the 1948 war. Notably, however, this would be a legal rather than a moral response, and one that is based on an ad bellum argument that contravenes international law.
Paradoxically, in this specific regard, Jordan in its part maintained international standards after that war by placing all claimed private Jewish properties under special custodianship. In one such area – namely the Sheikh Jarrah plot – a special emergency deal with UNRWA was made to settle 28 refugee families in newly constructed homes without prejudice to Jewish ownership claims. However, the promise to these families was made that in due course the government would transfer the ownership to them. It is these homes that Israel now wishes Palestinian families to vacate.
After 1967, these families began to come under court orders to vacate or pay rent as “protected tenants.” In this phase of the story, an Ottoman document purporting to prove Jewish ownership was presented to the court and certified as valid proof of ownership. The first batch of families that came under court order to pay rent or vacate contested proof of ownership, refused to pay rent, and were evicted.
One (so far, unsuccessful) argument for the defense in the past has been to prove that the residents have been accorded ownership by the Jordanian government. Another has been to contest the Jewish proof of ownership. Defense lawyers now claim they have come to be in possession of further documents that shed doubt on the court interpretation in 1972 of the original Ottoman document used for proving Jewish ownership. Given the nature of the case, these new findings surely must merit consideration by the court.
Remaining within the confines of the law – and assuming reasonable claims by the defense questioning the validity of the Ottoman document – a fair decision by the court when it meets on Sunday, May 2, should be to suspend the eviction orders, review ownership claims, and demand that residents should meantime deposit rentals in the court pending a definitive conclusion to the ownership question.
This does not make the larger moral question disappear. It will, however, reflect due moral diligence in the application of the law.
The writer is a Palestinian professor of philosophy and former president of the Al-Quds University in Jerusalem.


Tags court Israeli Palestinian Conflict Sheikh Jarrah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount: Israeli-Palestinian conflict nerve center - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by