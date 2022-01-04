The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Some people are starting to have booster fatigue - comment

Whatever the reasons, it's clear that the number of people who will be trudging back to get their fourth shot will be lower than those that got their third, which was lower than the first two.

By DAVID BRINN
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 14:44
An elderly Israeli is seen receiving the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Clalit clinic in Jerusalem, on August 1, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Fourth shot anyone?
A respectable Jerusalem-area family doctor whom I’ve known for years reacted Monday to a Facebook post of a mutual 60+ friend who had just received his fourth COVID shot by saying that he wasn’t sure he was going to do the same.
He might at this point, he wrote, just take his chances with contracting Omicron and taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral treatment pill which the country’s health facilities are currently stockpiling.
That view complemented other views that have been espoused recently by a number three-vaccinated, responsible citizens who don’t subscribe to conspiracy theories and who willingly wear masks in elevators and stores.
Is it Corona fatigue? A false feeling of invincibility after surviving two years without testing positive? Or maybe it’s the reports that Omicron doesn’t really discriminate between those vaccinated and those unprotected.
Adults over the age of 60 receive a 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on January 3, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Adults over the age of 60 receive a 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on January 3, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Whatever the reasons, it’s clear that the number of people who will be trudging back to get their fourth shot will be lower than those that got their third, which was lower than the first two.
The reports that Omicron cases are generally light for those with three shots, combined with the new medicine that will counteract the effects of COVID if you do contract it, will only add to the ammunition of those that have fallen into a wide void earmarked by apathy and resignation.
I’m on the edge of that abyss. Two days after the government announced that the next booster shot against the virus that refuses to die would be available to my age group, I still haven’t made an appointment or attempted a walk-in at my local clinic to get the jab.
That’s even despite the dire warnings that the number of Israelis contracting Omicron will reach upward of 50,000 within days and that one in every four citizens would become infected before this strain subsides. Or maybe it’s because of it. The almost apocalyptic avalanche of information (tsunami is so yesterday) is sparking a total paralysis of movement and thought.
We’re all going to get it. So do nothing, see no one, and let this period pass. And please, please, let me avoid going to one of those labyrinth-like drive-thru testing sites to wait in line for three hours.
Of course, that’s impractical and avoiding reality. So like with the shots before, I will struggle one day soon and do what I can to avoid COVID as we enter our third year of the pandemic.
My doctor friend may have the right idea, but I prefer diminishing the odds rather than taking my chances. My only fear at this point, with so many shots in such a short period of time, I don’t want to start leaking. Maybe Pfizer will develop medicine for that too.


