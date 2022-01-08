The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Home is where the Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel is

The 5-star hotel is one of the leading hotels in the Dead Sea.

By RINA GALMOR
Published: JANUARY 8, 2022 15:39

Updated: JANUARY 8, 2022 15:44
THE ISROTEL Dead Sea Hotel (photo credit: ISROTEL)
THE ISROTEL Dead Sea Hotel
(photo credit: ISROTEL)
The Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel is one of the leading hotels in the Dead Sea, a 5-star hotel, with the atmosphere of a warm and cozy boutique hotel.
The hotel has 298 rooms, including 17 suites, all facing the sea and the pool. There is also a spacious business lounge with light and tasty meals.
The main dining hall is large and well-designed and especially pleasant for breakfast and dinner.
Guests staying on a half-board basis are offered the option to have their dinner at the Ranch House steakhouse instead of the regular dining hall, where I enjoyed a really great dinner the evening I arrived.
The next day, after a wonderful breakfast, I went to the beautiful and large spa, run by Alona Nesher, who received the guests as if each one was her own personal guest, with a captivating smile and making sure to take care of the guest’s well-being from the moment they enter the spa to the moment they leave.
THE ISROTEL DEAD Sea boasts balconies facing the beach and sea, while one of the newest attractions at the Dead Sea is the kayak tour. (credit: RONY BALAHSAN/MICHAEL SHARON)THE ISROTEL DEAD Sea boasts balconies facing the beach and sea, while one of the newest attractions at the Dead Sea is the kayak tour. (credit: RONY BALAHSAN/MICHAEL SHARON)
It’s something out of the ordinary. Alona does this with her unique charm, and it gives a feeling that you have come to the right place.
Recently appointed hotel CEO Shai Dadush has a significant level of experience in hotel management. A smiling man, who from the moment I was exposed to him I felt reassured in everything related to the hotel’s management, along with his staff, including his deputy, Yair David, and PR head Sigalit Dandkar, who is attentive to every guest and is always available, all day.
The next time I head to the Dead Sea, it will be straight to the Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel because the feeling of being home can be found in every corner of the hotel.
The writer was a guest of the hotel.


Tags dead sea travel travel israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis must take responsibility amid Omicron outbreak - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Is another Gaza war inevitable? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’ radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest
5

COVID-19 travel: Likely no more red countries by next week – health official

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by