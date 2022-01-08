Home is where the Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel is

The Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel is one of the leading hotels in the Dead Sea, a 5-star hotel, with the atmosphere of a warm and cozy boutique hotel.

The hotel has 298 rooms, including 17 suites, all facing the sea and the pool. There is also a spacious business lounge with light and tasty meals.

The main dining hall is large and well-designed and especially pleasant for breakfast and dinner.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Guests staying on a half-board basis are offered the option to have their dinner at the Ranch House steakhouse instead of the regular dining hall, where I enjoyed a really great dinner the evening I arrived.

The next day, after a wonderful breakfast, I went to the beautiful and large spa, run by Alona Nesher, who received the guests as if each one was her own personal guest, with a captivating smile and making sure to take care of the guest’s well-being from the moment they enter the spa to the moment they leave.

THE ISROTEL DEAD Sea boasts balconies facing the beach and sea, while one of the newest attractions at the Dead Sea is the kayak tour. (credit: RONY BALAHSAN/MICHAEL SHARON)

It’s something out of the ordinary. Alona does this with her unique charm, and it gives a feeling that you have come to the right place.

Recently appointed hotel CEO Shai Dadush has a significant level of experience in hotel management. A smiling man, who from the moment I was exposed to him I felt reassured in everything related to the hotel’s management, along with his staff, including his deputy, Yair David, and PR head Sigalit Dandkar, who is attentive to every guest and is always available, all day.

The next time I head to the Dead Sea , it will be straight to the Isrotel Dead Sea Hotel because the feeling of being home can be found in every corner of the hotel.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.