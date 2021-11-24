The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Historic Dead Sea landmark opens for first time since 1940s

The Dead Sea's new Novomiesky Visitor Center is a tribute to the story of early Zionist Moshe Novomiesky.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 06:17
The receding floor of the northern Dead Sea in the Megilot region of the West Bank that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to annex to Israel. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The receding floor of the northern Dead Sea in the Megilot region of the West Bank that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to annex to Israel.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The Moshe Novomiesky Visitor Center near the famed Dead Sea is set to open to the public throughout Hanukkah (Nov. 29th through Dec. 6th), the first time the site will be open since the late 1940s.
Among many sites along the Dead Sea, the Novomiesky Visitor Center is a tribute to the story of early Zionist Moshe Novomiesky. In 1934, living in what was then called the British Mandate of Palestine, Novomeiski and the British engineer Thomas Gregory Tolock founded the “Land of Israel Potash Company” - a large-scale factory in the northern Dead Sea.
The factories used evaporation techniques to create shallow pools from waterproof salt soil, drying the salty water in order to produce "potash" – a pinkish-orange colored potassium-rich salt that is mined from underground deposits formed from evaporated sea beds millions of years ago.
The 80 kilometers standing between the two factories led to many challenges, as travel between the factories was only possible via boat and was made difficult by the violently gushing waters. The distance between the two factories made transporting goods and workers from site to site nearly impossible amid the tough environmental conditions, and thus Moshe Novomiesky and his partner were forced to cease operations in the late 1940s.
Visitors explore a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel October 30, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Visitors explore a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokek, Israel October 30, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The exhibition into Moshe Novomiesky’s story is part of Israel's Moreshet Week: an annual celebration of the recognition of national heritage. Moreshet week will be celebrated throughout Israel this year during Hanukkah – between November 29th and December 6th, 2021.


Tags dead sea Zionism culture museum Culture in Israel zionist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Malaysia treatment of Israel is backward - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

Palestinians fear ‘civil war’ amid growing anarchy

Masked Palestinians hold their guns during the funeral of Palestinian police officer Tayseer Issa, who died overnight during a shootout with Israeli security forces, in the West Bank city of Jenin
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by