The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Canada is in critical condition - opinion

Those who have led the convoy have heaped scorn and vitriol against front line health care workers, threatened them and blitzed them with racist and misogynist social media attacks.

By PHILIP BERGER
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 16:57
A WOMAN holds a sign during a counter-protest in which residents blocked a small convoy of supporters of truckers who were demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on the outskirts of Ottawa earlier this month. (photo credit: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)
A WOMAN holds a sign during a counter-protest in which residents blocked a small convoy of supporters of truckers who were demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on the outskirts of Ottawa earlier this month.
(photo credit: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS)

I am a doctor, not a politician. I work at vaccine clinics and in shelters.

Canada is in critical condition.

Health care workers know as much as anybody how horrendous the last two years have been for everybody, including those in the convoy. We share the sickness, death and loneliness brought on by COVID-19. We too are sick and tired of the ambiguity, despair and economic hardship, but that does not mean that we, or any Canadian, should have to put up with the chaos of the past three weeks – ever.

Since the beginning, those who have led the convoy have heaped scorn and vitriol against front line health care workers, threatened them and blitzed them with racist and misogynist social media attacks. How grotesque that they target the very health care professionals who care for them and rescue them from a COVID-19 death.

Nurse practitioners, intensive care nurses and pediatricians have cared for children struck with COVID-19. At Sick Kids Hospital, they have tended to adults admitted to this children’s hospital as adult hospitals filled up.

Trucks block downtown streets as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE) Trucks block downtown streets as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE)

Health care workers have respect and reverence for children. The occupiers and convoy commanders hide behind their children who they took with them, exposing children to diesel fumes, excruciating loud noises, and profanity on the streets and on their signs. They were unashamed to use children to shield them from arrests for their lawlessness. Heroes protect their children; cowards hide behind them. This was a convoy of cowards.

Toronto, Canada’s largest city, was threatened by the convoy leaders and the Ottawa occupiers who declared that Toronto needed some entertainment and they were coming to deliver it. Health care workers were told by their hospitals not to wear uniforms that would identify them. But we will not be intimidated and sneak into our clinics and hospitals to do our work.

This was not a freedom-loving convoy, this was a freedom-killing convoy. These occupiers and blockaders tried to drive health care workers underground, they tried to kill our economy, kill our reputation internationally and they devastated many vulnerable people across the country.

In Ottawa, some members of Parliament nourished, promoted, and praised the occupation and the blockades. They walked with those who ambushed our country and posed with them for photos. The leader of the opposition applauded the convoy overlords as patriots and freedom fighters. They deepened the divisions in our country.

Those members of parliament hurt our country and betrayed many health care workers. They are disloyal citizens.

In Ontario, Canada’s most populace province, all Premier Doug Ford could say at the beginning was God bless to those who menaced our country. No blessings for the heroic nurses who have been the vanguard of the fight against COVID-19.

Health care professionals have struggled fiercely in a chronically underfunded system to safeguard ailing people. They have been hugely affected by the excruciating pandemic pressure of hospital and intensive care unit beds moving perilously close to shut down. Long-term care homes became death traps. Many elective surgeries and life-saving treatments have been canceled and postponed. The government has failed the sick across the country.

As health care workers persevered, all levels of governments fled in these past three weeks. This was a historic abandonment. Governance in Ottawa became a colossal and appalling failure. We, the ordinary patients and health care workers were left on our own for three weeks, as the occupiers rampaged over the heart of our democracy. No protection, no defense, no leadership.

It is time for caring, concerned and responsible Canadians to stand up and reclaim our country, proclaim our values of fairness, of watching out for our neighbors. We must cast out the rancid talk screamed in the streets these past few weeks.

Our health depends on it.

The writer is a long-time downtown Toronto physician and a former member of the Canadian Jewish Congress Board of Directors.



Tags canada Toronto Attack COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard across the country

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by