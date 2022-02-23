COVID-19: Mortality in Israel rose by 6% during pandemic

The total number of deaths in Israel during the coronavirus-stricken months of March 2020 to December 2021 rose by 6% compared to 2017-2019, a Health Ministry report shows.

The annual report, published by the ministry on Monday, aimed to compare the mortality rate in Israel in proportion to international statistics and to statistics in the state from previous years, provided by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Interestingly, the mortality rate in Israel rose during 2020 and 2021, as Israelis learned to cope with COVID-19 in their everyday lives, despite the average mortality rate dropping 28% and 29% for females and males respectively between 2000-2019.

Israel's mortality rate rose by 3% in 2020 alone in comparison to 2019, with a tiny 1% increase for women and a 5% increase for men. The total amounts of death per month compared with numbers from 2017-2019 rose substance throughout the year, with rises recorded in five months, including a 23% jump in October.

Last year, the mortality rate rose by 6% compared to 2019, with males (7%) suffering more deaths than females 4%) once again.

The 9% increase during the coronavirus pandemic in Israel is larger than the global increase of deaths during the same period, which stands at 7% compared to 2017-2019's average. Overall, the report found a direct correlation between months with a high number of coronavirus cases and higher mortality rates.

Magen David Adom workers wearing protective clothing release a patient from the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on February 09, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The report also covered the leading cause of death in Israel, which has remained cancer since it became the top cause of death in the Jewish State in 1999. Cardiovascular diseases, such as heart failures and strokes, remained the second-leading cause of death.

The medical condition with the most significant rise of casualties over the past 10 years in Israel is dementia. The number of Israelis, both males and females, to have died from dementia rose by a staggering 65%.