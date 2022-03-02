The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ben-Gvir to 'Post': Israel's government controlled by Islamic Movement - opinion

Gershon Baskin’s serious problem is that he not only does not tell the truth but that he is also a hypocritical person. Gershon wants to silence me!

By ITAMAR BEN-GVIR
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 21:20

Updated: MARCH 2, 2022 21:21
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR speaks to the media in Sheikh Jarrah last month. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR speaks to the media in Sheikh Jarrah last month.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

I read Gershon Baskin’s article “Remove Ben-Gvir now!" (The Jerusalem Post, January 6) and suddenly thought we were in Soviet Russia, where civilians were slandered, falsely criticized, asked to be silenced and tried to be blocked from expressing their opinion and freedom of expression.

Gershon Baskin does not tell the truth. He is not telling the truth when he claims that I am a racist, while he knows that twice the Supreme Court in a nine-judge panel has ruled that there is no racism in my remarks. He does not say - when he knows and hears my lectures - I make sure not to include all Arabs and explicitly state that I have no problem with anyone who is loyal to Israel.

Yes Gershon, I have a problem with those who murder us, with those who harm us, with those who want to turn Israel into Palestine, turn every murderer into a hero and support harming the Jewish people, but they have never been criticized, only Jews. Gershon’s serious problem is that he not only does not tell the truth but that he is also a hypocritical person. Gershon wants to silence me!

He says it explicitly: Do not interview him, do not give him a stage and do not give him public legitimacy. What is amazing is that while Gershon is saying these things against me, he himself supports freedom of expression for MKs Ayman Odeh, Walid Taha and Ofer Kasif. For Gershon it is democratic to let them be in the Knesset.

He has no problem with Taha’s visit to the terrorist’s family from the Night of the Pitchforks (on February 14, 1992, Israeli Arab militants infiltrated an IDF base and killed three Israeli soldiers) and that he supports Syria. He has no problem with Ofer Kasif calling our soldiers murderers, identifying with the enemy and understanding terrorist attacks against Jews. To all these, the hypocritical Baskin is willing to give freedom of expression and also says that he will defend their right to speak, even if he does not always agree with their views .

Ra'am MK Waleed Taha at the Knesset plenum, January 4, 2022 (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET) Ra'am MK Waleed Taha at the Knesset plenum, January 4, 2022 (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

Currently in Israel, there is a government controlled by the Islamic Movement, which even Egypt outlawed and which every democratic regime despises and does not allow it to act, but he has a problem with me. He wants to shut me up, silence me and prevent people from hearing my opinions. He knows that he cannot deal with those opinions because they are right.

And a few words about Rabbi Meir Kahane. Although I did not know Rabbi Kahane, who was assassinated before I joined the party, I do not sign on to every word of his and every bill he submitted to the Knesset. But I have to state the truth today, after so many years since Rabbi Kahane died.

Kahane was wronged, was disqualified in an anti-democratic way (while the Islamic movement is allowed to run), was silenced and underwent character assassination, before he was physically murdered. Today, people know that Rabbi Kahane acted for the country when he went from place to place in the US and called on Jews to immigrate to Israel, acted against the Iron Curtain in the Soviet Union and established the Jewish Defense League.

Baskin can shout and support his friends, Odeh and Tibi, but it has been proven that those who pity the cruel (Tibi and Odeh, who want to harm the country) are cruel to the merciful and want to shut up good Jews.

In the near future, I hope to say a few words about the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood concerning which Mr. Baskin has also manipulated the facts.

The writer is head of Otzma Yehudit and an MK on behalf of the Religious Zionist Party.



Tags Israeli Palestinian Conflict israeli politics racism Meir Kahane Sheikh Jarrah itamar ben-gvir Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
3

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
4

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.
5

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by