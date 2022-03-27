The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How to effectively use historical analogies in foreign policy - opinion

The comparison made by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech to the Knesset has produced, quite rightly, considerable indignation in Israel.

By YOAV J. TENEMBAUM
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 20:47
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Israeli Knesset, public, in this image from Tel Aviv's Habima Square, March 20, 2022. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Israeli Knesset, public, in this image from Tel Aviv's Habima Square, March 20, 2022.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

In a speech he delivered to members of the Knesset, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made an analogy between Nazi Germany’s “Final Solution” to the Jewish Question and what he defined as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s final solution to Ukraine.

Furthermore, he made an analogy between the help that was supposedly afforded by the Ukraine people to Jews during the Holocaust and the aid Ukraine was expecting from Israel in its war against Russia.

That was not the first time that President Zelensky and Ukraine representatives had made use of historical analogies in order to elicit international support. Indeed, history and historical comparisons have played a central role in Ukraine public diplomacy.

In his speech before the House of Commons in Britain, Zelensky reminded his audience of the bravery of the British people during the Blitz, paraphrasing Winston Churchill’s “We shall fight on the beaches” speech. To the members of the United States Congress, he mentioned the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, and the terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001. Before the German Bundestag he made a speech alluding to the Berlin Wall in order to convey his message to the German public.

THE USE of historical comparisons in international diplomacy and in domestic politics in foreign-policy-related issues is hardly new. It didn’t commence with the Ukraine crisis of 2022, nor will it end with it. Historical analogy has been used in order to persuade.

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Canadian parliament via video link on Tuesday. (credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE) UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Canadian parliament via video link on Tuesday. (credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE)

Thus, for instance, Israeli politicians have made use of historical comparisons between Iran’s policy aimed at Israel’s destruction and Nazi Germany’s in the 1930s and 1940s.

It should be stressed that such a comparison has been drawn by politicians both from the Right (for instance, Benjamin Netanyahu) and from the Left (for example, Shimon Peres). Indeed, when Peres was asked once whether he truly believed that the Iranian regime was identical to Nazi Germany’s, he replied that his comparison did not refer to the nature of the regimes concerned, but to the policies adopted by democratic countries toward them.

When Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser, nationalized the Suez Canal on July 27, 1956, sparking an international crisis, Anthony Eden, Britain’s prime minister, both in public and in private, made comparisons between Nasser and the dictators of the 1930s, particularly Benito Mussolini, arguing that the Soviet Union, Egypt’s ally, was akin to Nazi Germany. The comparison between Nasser and Adolf Hitler was quite common domestically, both in France and in Britain, also among left-wing politicians.

Historical analogy has been used also to inspire. For instance, during the First Gulf War, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990, and the subsequent military operation of the international coalition headed by the United States aimed at liberating Kuwait, Iraq attacked Israel with Scud missiles. Prime minister Yitzhak Shamir tried to inspire the Israeli people by drawing a comparison between what they were enduring and what the British people had to endure during the German Blitz in World War II.

Arab leaders used to compare Israel to the Crusades in order to inspire the Arab people facing defeat: Zionism and Israel would eventually be defeated and would disappear from the Middle East just as the Crusaders were defeated and disappeared in the Middle Ages. It might take a long time, but the Muslims – the Arabs – would ultimately prevail.

The aim of historical analogy, when used in public, is thus to persuade and/or to inspire.

THE HISTORICAL analogies drawn by the Ukraine leadership tend to be adapted to the audience concerned. Thus, the Holocaust is alluded to when speaking to the Israelis, the Blitz when speaking to the British, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 when speaking to the American people, and the Berlin Wall when speaking to the Germans.

The comparison made by Zelensky during his speech to the Knesset has produced, quite rightly, considerable indignation in Israel. However cruel the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine might be considered to be, to compare them to the Holocaust is historically spurious. To advance a distorted historical narrative of the Ukrainian people as a nation of Righteous Gentiles in order to request Israeli military assistance is also historically false.

The problem with Zelensky’s public diplomacy vis-à-vis Israel is that by being founded on a transparently distorted historical narrative, it creates a skeptical, if not altogether negative response.

In order to be effective, the use of historical comparisons in public should be the corollary of a reasoned and serious decision-making process. If taken lightly, it will backfire. The Ukraine example is a clear testimony to that.

The writer is a lecturer in international relations at Tel Aviv University. He holds a doctorate in modern history from Oxford University and a master’s degree from Cambridge University.



Tags Holocaust ukraine history Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.
2

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Four Israelis killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba, terrorist shot dead

Scene of stabbing attack in Beersheba, March 22, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by