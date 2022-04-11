The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel finally has an antisemitism envoy - editorial

Rather than sticking to the staid tried and true, the appointment of Noa Tishby signifies an attempt by Israel to reach a different audience than it usually targets.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 22:14
Noa Tishby (photo credit: Courtesy)
Noa Tishby
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Antisemitism is a disease that’s not going away in the United States or Europe.

As reported in Sunday’s Post, antisemitic hate crimes in New York City were up a startling 92% in March 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, according to new data released by the New York City Police Department.

A total of 23 hate crimes against Jews were reported in the city during the month, 11 more than were reported in March 2021.

A report issued late last year by the American Jewish Committee found that nearly one out of every four Jews in the US had been the subject of antisemitism over the previous year.

Seventeen percent of respondents in the committee’s survey said they had been the subject of an antisemitic remark in person, while 12% said they were the victim of an antisemitic remark online. 

Deborah Lipstadt (credit: Courtesy Emory University)Deborah Lipstadt (credit: Courtesy Emory University)

As the situation continued to cause alarm, US legislators last month finally approved the Biden administration’s nomination for special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism – the esteemed Prof. Deborah Lipstadt.

Lipstadt’s credentials are undisputed. She’s a professor of modern Jewish history and Holocaust studies at Emory University in Atlanta, and was the founding director of the Institute for Jewish Studies. She is also an author of eight books, including The Eichmann Trial; Holocaust: An American Understanding; Antisemitism: Here.

When presenting her nomination to the Senate floor,  Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia), stressed the urgency of the situation, both in the US and globally.

“This isn’t ancient history, this is recent history,” he said. “And, right now, as we speak, the scourge of antisemitism is rising again in this country and around the world. If we mean the words ‘never again,’ then at long last, let’s confirm Deborah Lipstadt to fight antisemitism on behalf of the United States.”

Israel, which touts itself as the representative and protector of world Jewry, has also decided to take a more active role in fighting this scourge. On Monday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that entertainer and pro-Israel advocate Noa Tishby was going to be the country’s inaugural ‘Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism and the Delegitimization of Israel.’

Not a celebrated academic like Lipstadt, or a retired politician or military hero like so many Israeli government appointees, Tishby is a left-field choice, but one that makes sense.

Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Tishby has become a high-profile and articulate advocate for Israel within the US entertainment industry in Los Angeles, where she divides her time.

Media savvy and a strong presence on social media, Tishby is the author of the well-received and irreverent book  Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth where she tells the story of Israel and Zionism and tackles long-held myths about the country. 

Rather than sticking to the staid tried and true, the appointment of Tishby signifies an attempt by Israel to reach a different audience than it usually targets, one that utilizes the media platforms that most under-30s exclusively use – from TikTok to Instagram. 

Part of her job will be to focus on progressive circles and on strengthening ties with minority communities around the world in order to build a mutual front against racism and extremism. 

She will work with allied communities and foreign governmental organizations, elected officials and social media groups to fight this battle. She will also represent the foreign minister at official events and international forums dealing with antisemitism and delegitimization.

Undoubtedly, there are those who will say that appointing a ‘celebrity’ to a post to which the US has appointed a serious thinker is wrong. 

But, with antisemitism spiraling out of control, and with the distinction between anti-Israel delegitimization and Jew-hatred increasingly blurred, all efforts – both inside and outside the box – should be implemented.

We welcome Tishby – who has been part of the fight in an unofficial capacity for years – as Israel’s first special envoy to combat antisemitism. She has her work cut out for her.



Tags diplomacy israeli politics jews antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Hubble Telescope detects farthest star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by