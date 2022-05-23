The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Disabilities law: A major achievement for Israel - editorial

Yair Lapid: “The legislation will provide opportunities and rights for people with disabilities and will change their lives and the lives of their families.”

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: MAY 23, 2022 22:17
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting, May 22, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sunday's cabinet meeting, May 22, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

These have not been easy days for the government. Bouncing from one coalition crisis to another, it appears that opposing interests of the various parties have paralyzed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s hobbling team from being able to pass bills, enact change or implement the programs needed to keep the country move forward.

However, occasionally a ray of light emerges to illuminate not only the accomplishments of this government but to highlight those achievements that will benefit a sorely overlooked segment in Israeli society.

On Sunday, the cabinet approved a historic government bill that allocates some NIS 2 billion to integrating people with disabilities into society.

The bill, led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Welfare and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen, will, according to Bennett, allow for “the transition to life in the community and for a range of new services including assistance by social workers, guidance in running a household, stenographic and translation services into sign language, and the list goes on.”

“This [law] will provide opportunities and rights for people with disabilities and will dramatically change their lives and the lives of their families,” he added.

“This [law] will provide opportunities and rights for people with disabilities and will dramatically change their lives and the lives of their families.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gestures at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 16, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gestures at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 16, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Just as important, the legislation – named the Welfare Bill for People with Disabilities – enshrines the rights of people with disabilities for the first time, Bennett noted.

At the core of the reform is the provision of services to people with developmental intellectual disabilities, people on the autism spectrum and people with hearing and vision impairments – in accordance with the UN Convention on Human Rights With Disabilities to which Israel is a signatory.

Clara Feldman, the CEO of SHEKEL – Inclusion for People with Disabilities, called the new legislation a big step forward.

“The bill is hugely significant and will unquestionably have an enormous impact on the lives of people with disabilities, allowing genuine access to high quality services and real opportunity for inclusion within Israeli society,” she said. 

“Of course, we are now waiting for it to be actualized and passed into law.... Obviously, there is still a way to go in terms of expanding the legislation to include additional categories of people with special needs that have not yet received sufficient attention, and in adapting and increasing it in various capacities.”

The government last week approved an amendment that will provide 100 new intercity buses with access for the disabled, which Bennett touted would enable them “to go to work, to their families, and to school.”

American disability activist Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi said the legislation comes when there has been game-changing progress in assistive technologies that enable people who are deaf, blind, have mobility impairments or other disabilities to succeed in school and at work.

“However,” she said, “people with disabilities need to learn how to use these technologies and have access to them. Thus, while even more legislation is still needed, this law is also a major victory for all Israelis, as everyone will benefit from the talent of people with disabilities.”

Lapid's personal stake

For Lapid, the creation and approval of the legislation is very personal. He and his wife, Lihi, have raised an autistic daughter, Yael. At Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Lapid broke down in tears during the discussion of the bill, as he candidly described “the physical and emotional pain felt by parents, the fact that Yael can’t speak and tell her parents she loves them.”

“This is the most important thing you’ll ever do,” Lapid told his colleagues. “The legislation will provide opportunities and rights for people with disabilities and will change their lives and the lives of their families.”

The future of the government will likely remain precarious. It is unclear what it will be able to accomplish with an undisciplined coalition and a belligerent opposition that seems as if it would rather vote against a bill to subsidize academic scholarships for IDF combat fighters, lone soldiers and soldiers of lower socioeconomic status than support the bill and enable the Bennett government to declare another victory.

However, the disabilities law is a bona fide feather in the cap for this government, and more importantly, a huge boon for one of Israel’s most neglected sectors.



Tags Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid special needs israeli politics disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
3

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by