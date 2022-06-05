The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Gideon Sa'ar not necessarily wrong to question coalition's legitimacy - editorial

A government that cannot do something as basic as ensure the continued laws that regulate Israeli civilians' rights over the Green Line, is a government that needs to question its existence.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: JUNE 5, 2022 21:42
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett sits between Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli in the Knesset. It’s not surprising that the coalition is made up of liberal religious and secular Jews. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett sits between Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli in the Knesset. It’s not surprising that the coalition is made up of liberal religious and secular Jews.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The coalition might fall apart on Monday if Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar follows through with his threat following the failure – expected by the evening – to pass the first reading of a bill that would renew emergency laws over the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

As the Post’s Tovah Lazaroff explained last week, the bill, which extends emergency regulations for Area C of the West Bank, is passed automatically every five years.

It is a legislative go-around that allows for the governance of Israeli civilians living outside Israel’s sovereign borders in Judea and Samaria in a manner that does not meet the criteria of annexation.

Among the legal arenas that are impacted would be the right of the government to tax citizens living in the settlements, as well as their right to receive state health insurance and national insurance.

It would also prevent the Israel Police from operating in the settlements, leaving criminal matters in the hands of the Military Police. Civilians charged with offenses would find themselves before a military court and facing time in military prisons.

PARTY LEADERS of the incoming coalition government pose for a picture at the Knesset yesterday. (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG/REUTERS)PARTY LEADERS of the incoming coalition government pose for a picture at the Knesset yesterday. (credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG/REUTERS)

“The government has an obligation to pass routine legal arrangements like this bill. I made that clear to the heads of the parties. A coalition MK who opposes the bill is saying, ‘I don’t want this government to continue,’” Sa’ar said during a round of TV interviews last week.

Sa'ar isn't wrong

Sa’ar is not necessarily wrong. A government that cannot do something as basic as ensure the continued laws that regulate the rights and duties of Israeli civilians over the Green Line, is a government that needs to question its existence. While Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid openly claim that it is to “save the country” from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power – this time with Itamar Ben-Gvir in tow – this might not be enough.

“The government has an obligation to pass routine legal arrangements like this bill. I made that clear to the heads of the parties. A coalition MK who opposes the bill is saying, ‘I don’t want this government to continue.’”

New Hope Leader Gideon Sa'ar

A government needs to provide for its citizens. That is, in fact, what the Bennett-Lapid government did in November when it passed a state budget for the first time in three-and-a-half years after Netanyahu had held it as a way to cling to power. A state budget is something that every country needs. It plans out and funds the needed upgrades to infrastructure, state programs and more; millions of lives are dependent on it. Not allowing it to pass was gross negligence.

The bill that is needed for the Jewish residents of the West Bank is not that much different. Without this law – it needs to pass by the end of the month, which is why proceedings need to begin this week – the residents will not be able to do basic things that citizens of the rest of the country (or more accurately those who live within the Green Line) take for granted.

Lacking a majority

For now, the government lacks a majority, ever since the withdrawal of Yamina MK Idit Silman from the coalition and her move to the opposition, reportedly after being promised a slot and ministerial portfolio in a future Likud-led government. It is even questionable what the Arab party Ra’am will do. If Mansour Abbas sees that the bill is unlikely to pass, why would he even bother voting for something that his constituents view as undermining Palestinian rights and reinforcing the so-called occupation?

If the bill fails in a big loss to the coalition, a shake-up will be possible. The right-wing flank of the coalition – which includes Sa’ar’s New Hope Party as well as the new Yamina faction of three led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked – will have a hard time staying put knowing that they have failed to provide something that is so basic for the lives of Israeli citizens, in a place that is so politically volatile like the settlements in the West Bank.

We hope the government succeeds in passing the first reading of the legislation on Monday and caution those MKs who appear preoccupied with their political future over the fate of nearly half a million Israelis who live over the Green Line. Remember why you were elected to office and what you swore when you took up your seat in the Knesset. You came to serve the people.



Tags Knesset government israeli politics coalition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
2

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
3

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
4

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
5

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by