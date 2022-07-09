The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

US abortion debate is fueled by religious beliefs, not legal philosophies - opinion

It should be emphasized that there is no prohibition of abortion among the 613 biblical commandments. In fact, the term “abortion” never occurs in the Bible.

By ARTHUR I. EIDELMAN
Published: JULY 9, 2022 16:16
ABORTION RIGHTS demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court, as it announced the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision in June. (photo credit: JIM BOURG/REUTERS)
ABORTION RIGHTS demonstrators protest outside the US Supreme Court, as it announced the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision in June.
(photo credit: JIM BOURG/REUTERS)

It’s time to stop denying the obvious. The Supreme Court decision overriding Roe v. Wade was not a legal decision, based on the concept that abortion rights are not a protected right in the US Constitution. It was the imposition of a specific theological belief on the American public by a functional Christian body that adheres to a specific doctrinal and catholic beliefs regarding the status of a fetus.

Simply put, it disregarded the principles of freedom of religion and the separation of church and state that under lied, to date, American democracy. As is well documented, the American public is pluralistic in its religious beliefs and practices, and includes those whose life style and values are not based on any specific religion or doctrine.

Thus, it should be axiomatic that judicial decisions should not prevent individual citizens from acting on their own cardinal principles, nor the imposition of one’s belief on another, otherwise it is a violation of the basic of freedom of religion. Yes, overturning Roe v. Wade deprives the mother of her freedom to manage her own body, but no less importantly, it imposes the beliefs and practices of one religious group on another, and deprives citizens of their own basic religious rights.

It should clarify that the belief that life begins at fertilization, even at the embryonic stage in a test tube, and that the fetus in the womb has the same status and rights as the living mother is a specific minority doctrine. For example, according to the Jewish tradition, fetal status only begins at placentation. Thus, not only is the fertilized embryo in the test tube or the mother’s fallopian tubes not considered alive and surely not human, it has no independent legal status, let alone spiritual or personhood dimension.

Thus, unused frozen embryos can readily be discarded and even used by design for medical experimentation. In vitro fertilization to produce embryonic tissue that can be used for medical treatment is not only allowed but encouraged, as fetal cells have potential therapeutic value!

THE ‘JEWISH RALLY for Abortion Justice’ rally near the US Capitol in May. The rally, hosted by the National Council of Jewish Women, took place two weeks after the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (credit: ANNA MONEYMAKER/REUTERS) THE ‘JEWISH RALLY for Abortion Justice’ rally near the US Capitol in May. The rally, hosted by the National Council of Jewish Women, took place two weeks after the leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (credit: ANNA MONEYMAKER/REUTERS)

Furthermore, contraception devices such as IUDs and the use of morning-after pills that prevent or interfere with placentation are fully halachically acceptable, as they are not aborting a human life. For the first 40 days after placentation, the embryo is considered “like water,” unformed and thus can be legally aborted with relative halachic flexibility. Most importantly, even after six weeks when fetal organs begin to function and acquire human form and shape, and even when it reaches potential extrauterine viability, it is never considered equivalent to the mother’s life and well-being.

The fetus acquires full human status, personhood, and independent moral worth at birth and not at fertilization, not at placentation, not when there is a heartbeat, nor when it reaches a point in the pregnancy for potential viability. Simply put, life in all its full dimension and worth begins at birth!

Abortion and the Bible

It should be emphasized that there is no prohibition of abortion among the 613 biblical commandments. In fact, the term “abortion” never occurs in the Bible. What is written in Exodus 21:22-25, it refers to an accidental miscarriage and death of a newborn fetus secondary to the trauma of the mother.

As written: “If men strive and hurt a woman with child so that her fruit depart from her and yet no mischief follow, he shall be surely punished according, as the woman’s husband will lay upon him, and he shall pay as the judges determine.”

In other words, the death of the fetus is a loss of a valuable financial asset and is not murder, and the punishment for the perpetrator is monetary compensation to the husband of the woman who miscarried. The Bible prescribes the death penalty for the murder of a human being i.e. if the mother dies, but not for the expulsion and death of a fetus, irrespective of the week of gestation.

Therefore, it is clear that the decision of the Supreme Court and its facilitation of a restrictive if not outright across the board prohibition of abortion is not simply a legally based judgment but rather an expression of a particular religious belief and its imposition on the American public.

The writer is a former director of the Pediatrics Department of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and a professor (emeritus) of pediatrics at the Hebrew University School of Medicine.



Tags Supreme Court abortion Roe vs. Wade
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by