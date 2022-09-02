The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Don't forget where Zionism comes from - opinion

Zionism – the Jewish yearning to return to their ancestral homeland of Israel – has existed since Jews were exiled from the Land of Israel.

By MICHAL COHEN
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 19:45
ATTENDEES ARRIVE for the conference on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress at the original venue, the Stadtcasino Basel, in Switzerland this week. (photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)
ATTENDEES ARRIVE for the conference on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress at the original venue, the Stadtcasino Basel, in Switzerland this week.
(photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)

The Jewish community gathered this week in Basel, Switzerland, to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress convened by Theodore Herzl. As participants tweeted and uploaded Instagram posts from the two-day event, a common theme was woven through the posts: Zionism is 125 years old. Some went so far as to say that Zionism was born in Switzerland.

Not only is this rhetoric ahistorical, it’s dangerous.

Zionism, the Jewish yearning to return to our ancestral homeland, is thousands of years old – not 125. Zionism started as far back as 587 BCE when the Babylonian exile started. Psalm 137 is a nine-paragraph poem expressing the Jewish yearning to return to Zion or Jerusalem as they were being exiled. The lines, “By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat, we also wept when we remembered Zion” and “If I forget you, O Jerusalem, may my right hand forget [its skill],” were not written 125 years ago, but thousands of years ago. These lines showcase how integral Zionism is to Jewish identity.

Claiming Zionism is 125 years old ignores the countless art, poems, and efforts to return to the Land of Israel before the First Zionist Congress. Don’t get me wrong; political Zionism was absolutely born in 1897. However, it was only through the efforts of Zionist leaders before the First Zionist Congress and the importance of the Land of Israel to the Jewish community that allowed Herzl and his delegates to convene in Basel. Zionism – the Jewish yearning to return to their ancestral homeland of Israel – has existed since Jews were exiled from the Land of Israel.

A common talking point raised among college students is: that Zionism cannot be integral to Jewish identity because it is only 125 years old. Jewish students are ostracized and demonized on campuses around the globe due to their Zionist identity.

THE TWENTY-FIRST Zionist Congress, Geneva, 1939. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)THE TWENTY-FIRST Zionist Congress, Geneva, 1939. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

What is the reasoning?

The reasoning? Zionism is a European, 100-year-old movement started by Herzl. Of course, that sentiment is false as Zionism long precedes the First Zionist Congress and is integral to Jewish identity and practice. Seeing Jewish organizations peddle those same claims is dangerous. It gives anti-Zionists the stamp of approval to continue to peddle these lies.

Of course, I would never accuse those who convened at Basel to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress as being anti-Zionists, nor do I wish to minimize the importance of such a gathering of influential Jewish leaders, but how can we as a community ask others to be careful of the language they use when discussing Zionism and Jewish identity, only to become lazy when we use language that ends up harming our own community?

Jews singing “Next year in Jerusalem” after the Passover Seder did not start 125 years ago, nor did they start smashing a glass cup to remember the destruction of the Jewish Temples in Jerusalem and saying, “If I forget you, O Jerusalem, may I  forget my right hand” at Jewish wedding ceremonies. These practices, which iterate how Zionism is integral to Jewish tradition and identity, were performed by Jewish communities worldwide years before Herzl.

Zionism is demonized and vilified by those on campuses, in the media, in politics and on social media by those who misunderstand what it means for the Jewish people. Zionist history is constantly being rewritten. The Jewish community shouldn’t contribute to that as well.

The writer is the chief marketing officer of Jewish on Campus.



Tags Zionism theodor herzl First Zionist Congress Basel American Zionist Movement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by