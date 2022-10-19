The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Don't know who to vote for? Here are a few tips - opinion

Rabbi Elazar said on his deathbed, "What can I teach you? Each of you go and be careful of the dignity of others." (Derech Eretz Rabbah 3:4)

By ARNIE DRAIMAN
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 02:43
A voting box in the last Israeli election in 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A voting box in the last Israeli election in 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Two years ago, I wrote about the same topic but with different cast members.

First and foremost, I want my elected representative (senator, representative, Knesset member, mayor, governor, etc.) to work for me, get my issues across, take care of business and solve the problems that need solving.

Rabbi Elazar (of the Talmud) said on his deathbed, “What can I teach you? Each of you go and be careful of the dignity of others.” (Derech Eretz Rabbah 3:4)

I have been working in the nonprofit sector in Israel for more than 25 years and I have also been working in hi-tech for most of this period, as well. When it comes to giving tzedakah, my mentor, Danny Siegel, taught me years ago to look for the key person, not the organization or the business. He calls the right person a Mitzvah Hero, and he says to find the Mitzvah Hero and you will know you have the right place.

I use this advice not just with nonprofits or high-tech companies but in politics, as well. Simply put, I look for the mensch, a person of integrity and honor. As Maimonides wrote (Gifts for Poor People 10:8) about someone responsible for a community tzedakah fund, look for the person who is “trustworthy and wise and behaves competently.”

Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Making the hard decisions on who to vote for during elections

I am not naive about politics, and I understand the various political structures in the United States and Israel – well, as much as anyone can understand them. I know that if I find this gem, this mensch, he or she might be aligned with a party or coalition that clashes with some of my issues. For example, if I am an economic and security conservative but social liberal, will I ever find a party that represents me, anyway?

And so, one has to make some very hard decisions: do I vote for candidate X, knowing that s/he possibly belongs to the other side?

My guiding principle has been “Yes.” If you believe in that person and that person can do good and fight for the changes you want to see, then do it. Ben Zoma says, “Who is worthy of being honored? One who treats others with dignity.” (Pirkei Avot 4:1). The biggest problem is finding this diamond in the rough – politics, after all, is filled with, well, politicians.

Fortunately, I have come across these superbly polished diamonds, real gems working for us. Don’t believe just what you read or hear about in the media – for better or worse – rather, take a few minutes and start to do the research. Find those diamonds. They are there, waiting to be seen by you. Based on my experiences in Israel, these three (among others), seem to fit the bill: Nitsana Darshan-Leitner (#4, Jewish Home – Bayit Yehudi), Nachman Shai (#17, Labor) and Hili Tropper (#6, National Unity). I have never met any of them but I have followed their careers prior to the Knesset and during.

My point is simple: find the person who can accomplish so much. As Rabbi Elazar said, tzaddikim (those diamonds in the rough) say little and do much (Bava Metzia 87a).

P.S. If you think today’s politics and divisiveness are unprecedented, in the Talmud of 2,000 years ago, (Arachin 16b) Rabbi Tarfon says, “I would be surprised if there was someone in this generation who knows how to take criticism.” And then Rabbi Elazar replies with the rejoinder, “I would be surprised if there was someone in this generation who knows how to criticize.” And Rashi (11th-century commentator) explains this to mean how to criticize respectfully.

The writer is a philanthropic consultant, helping people and foundations from around the world give their tzedakah money away wisely, efficiently and effectively, for more than 25 years. He is also a very experienced social media and website guru, and enjoys mentoring olim.



Tags Politics israeli politics Israel Elections Opinion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by