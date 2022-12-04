The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu would do well to heed warnings of diaspora Jewry - editorial

The US – and especially many of its prominent Jews – care just as much about the future democratic character of the State of Israel as they do about the Palestinian issue.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 02:12
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen after coalition talks outside a hotel in Jerusalem, November 30, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen after coalition talks outside a hotel in Jerusalem, November 30, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In an important interview on Friday, Abe Foxman, former head of the Anti-Defamation League and a staunch long-time defender of Israel, said that he would not be able to support a non-democratic Israel.

“I never thought that I would reach that point where I would say that my support of Israel is conditional. I’ve always said that [it] is unconditional, but it’s conditional,” Foxman told The Jerusalem Post’s Zvika Klein. “I don’t think that it’s a horrific condition to say: ‘I love Israel and I want to love Israel as a Jewish and democratic state that respects pluralism.’ I want Israel to be Jewish, absolutely. But I want it to be a democracy.”

“If [presumed incoming prime minister Benjamin] Bibi [Netanyahu] changes the nature of democracy in Israel, he will change the nature of Israel’s support in the US, certainly the American Jewish community, [and] probably the general community and the US government if it continues to be Center-Left,” Foxman said.

“I don’t need to tell you how politically and strategically American Jewry is critical as a cement to the relationship between the two countries, and therefore it is critical that this new government not do damage to relationships; not tamper with Israel’s democracy, its institutions, its legal systems, its civil rights of Arab minorities; [and] not tamper with the Law of Return and the status of Christians and Muslims,” he stressed.

Foxman’s warning needs to go off as a loud alarm bell in Israel. Whether Netanyahu will heed them is another question – but they should not go ignored.

Abraham Foxman at an Anti-Defamation League event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 8, 2014. (credit: MICHAEL KOVAC / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)Abraham Foxman at an Anti-Defamation League event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 8, 2014. (credit: MICHAEL KOVAC / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

The reason that what Foxman said is important, is because it explains what might happen in the coming year, depending on what the presumed new government of the Likud, the Religious Zionist Party, Shas and United Torah Judaism do in the Knesset.

It also shows Israelis that what they thought the Americans cared about – the Palestinian issue – is not exactly right. The US – and especially many of its prominent Jews – care just as much about the future democratic character of the State of Israel. Sweeping changes to the delicate balance that exists here between the legislature and the judiciary are unlikely to be ignored.

Does this mean that Netanyahu and his political allies cannot legislate what they declare they want to? They can, and they have been elected with the support to do so.

Netanyahu bloc could change separation of powers

Netanyahu won a decisive victory in the recent election on November 1 and his bloc today stands at 64 seats. This is more than enough to alter the balance of the separation of powers as we have known them to be since the state’s founding 75 years ago.

But we should also understand that just because there is a right to do something, it does not mean there won’t be a price. That is what Foxman’s dire warning makes clear. Even people like him – who have dedicated their lives to protecting Israel and the Jewish people – will not stand by as Israel’s democratic norms are trampled by an elected government.

And what might this price look like? We received a taste of that last week in The Washington Post, where two former US diplomats – both Jewish – called on President Joe Biden to consider withholding offensive weapons to Israel “or other assistance for malign Israeli actions in Jerusalem or the occupied territories.”

This is worrisome because the talk today is not coming from the extreme corners of the progressive camp but also from the mainstream camp within the Democratic Party, people like these diplomats and prominent Jewish leaders like Foxman.

Netanyahu would do well to keep this in mind as he considers the policies that his new government will seek to enact. It is one thing to pass legislation like the so-called “French Law” needed to escape his trial, and it is another to pass laws that undermine civil rights or policies that forever bury the Western desire to see a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel’s government could legitimately decide that the price is worth paying. But it just should not later claim that it was not aware that there would be a price. That is not ignorance – it is negligence.



Tags adl Benjamin Netanyahu abe foxman diaspora jews israel us israel us relations israeli politics anti-defamation league democracy Jewish Americans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by