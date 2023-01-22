The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu must step up, find Israeli judicial reform compromise - comment

Netanyahu should step in as prime minister to resolve the dispute around Israeli judicial reforms. But he won't, and there are two reasons why.

By YAAKOV KATZ
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 18:35
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference with Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich (unseen) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 11, 2023. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference with Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich (unseen) at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 11, 2023.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Wherever you stand on the scale when it comes to the government’s planned judicial reforms, there is one clear vacuum right now – leadership. 

Instead, what Israel is experiencing is a conversation of extremists. On one side is Justice Minister Yariv Levin and some of the MKs who support him who are pushing through a series of laws that have one objective – the demolition of Israel’s current judicial system and its replacement with a new one. Some parts of the reforms they suggest are, at their core, justified. The fervor with which Levin and Co. want to steamroll over what a cherished and vital Israeli institution for 75 years is what makes this dangerous. 

On the other side are some of the zealous opponents, those who are against any change. These are people who refuse to acknowledge that there is a need for reforms and that a system can always improve. Instead of being open to a dialogue and debate, these activists – the likes of former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon – have resorted to comparing Israel to Hungary, Turkey and even Nazi Germany. 

That too is not helpful.

Cases like this – when two sides of the political spectrum are pulling in different directions – is the true test of leadership and it is exactly for moments like this when an adult is needed to stand up and try to bring everyone to the middle and to a compromise. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 15, 2023. (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL VIA REUTERS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 15, 2023. (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

In an ideal Israel, that would be the job of the prime minister. During his 15 years as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu knew how to fill that role. Economic decisions, military decisions and even political decisions were almost always carefully weighed between the political interest and the national interest. Netanyahu’s trademark was caution and even when making decisions that were going to be unpopular, he tried to make them popular. 

We saw an example of this play out on Friday after the evacuation of an illegal outpost. Netanyahu pushed aside criticism from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and explained that while the government supports the settlement enterprise, it will not allow people to take the law into their hands. Netanyahu spoke up to deflect attacks against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who had ordered the outpost removal. 

It was a case in point of the role a prime minister needs to play – here were two ministers, pushing different agendas and in he comes to resolve the dispute. 

He should be doing the same now with regard to the judicial reforms. Imagine a situation in which Netanyahu steps in, gives Levin some of what he wants and then tries and ease the concerns of the opposition.

Why will Benjamin Netanyahu not stand up amid the judicial reform crisis?

The problem is that he is not doing so. The first reason is that Netanyahu wants the full reforms to go through. He supports them and for that reason, he appointed Levin to the Justice Ministry. The silence of the Likud moderates – the likes of Nir Barkat and Yuli Edelstein – is telling. 

And then there is the second reason Netanyahu will not step up – he is on trial. Just a few years ago Netanyahu hailed Israel’s “strong and independent” judicial system and said that it was the protector of all other institutions in the country. “This is the reason that I am doing, and will continue to do, everything I can to protect the court system [so that it remains] strong and independent,” he said at the time.

What changed? Did Netanyahu suddenly undergo an ideological shift? We already know the answer. What changed is his personal status, which for better or for worse, is the reality today. 

Does this mean Netanyahu cannot do what prime ministers are meant to do? Not necessarily. Despite his trial and past personal challenges, he has been known to put the country first. He has an opportunity to do so now. It is time he step up.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics Yariv Levin prime minister democracy Judicial system Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by