The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

It's time for Israel to make a decision about Iran

The would-be Hitlers of Persia have spoken openly about their desire to wipe Israel off the map. In effect, they are seeking to erect an atomic Auschwitz designed to finish what the Nazis began.

By MICHAEL FREUND
Published: MARCH 10, 2023 15:53

Updated: MARCH 10, 2023 15:55
UNDETERRED: IRANIAN Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waters a sapling during Tehran’s Arbor Day ceremony, March 6. (photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters)
UNDETERRED: IRANIAN Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waters a sapling during Tehran’s Arbor Day ceremony, March 6.
(photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters)

Nations, like the individuals who comprise them, are periodically confronted with critical choices, moments of destiny in which they must make decisions that may define the contours of their future existence.

Throughout its short history on the world stage, the modern State of Israel has already faced more such crossroads than most, with its very being under assault from the moment it was reborn in 1948.

And now we have arrived at yet another such juncture, presenting perhaps the most perilous and pernicious dilemma in recent decades, one that must be addressed head-on without further delay.

Simply put, what is Israel going to do about Iran and its nuclear ambitions?

For years, successive leaders in Washington, Jerusalem and elsewhere have vowed repeatedly and energetically that Tehran would not be allowed to cross the nuclear threshold.

Everything from sanctions to saber-rattling has been deployed at one point or another in an attempt to dissuade the Iranian regime from forging ahead with its plans to build the bomb.

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

And while precious time has been bought as a result, it now appears that the sand in the hourglass has nearly run out.

On February 28, US Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl told lawmakers at a House Armed Services Committee hearing that Iran would now require just 12 days to produce enough fissile material for use in a nuclear weapon.

Then, on March 1, the Associated Press revealed that in a confidential quarterly report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the nuclear watchdog’s inspectors had discovered that Iran had enriched uranium to a purity of 83.7%, just shy of the 90% considered to be weapons-grade.

Previously, Iran was known to have enriched uranium to 60%, a level that all experts agreed has no civilian justification.

This rapid ramping up of the Iranian nuclear program, which was conducted with deception and deceit, leaves no doubt as to its ultimate goal.

Clearly, the tyrants of Tehran have decided to push toward the finish line in their race to join the nuclear club.

THESE RECENT developments are especially worrisome for two reasons. First, they demonstrate that Iranian scientists have the knowledge and wherewithal to produce the enriched uranium needed for a nuclear weapon.Second, they indicate that the ayatollahs are not deterred by the actions taken thus far by the Western powers, nor fearful of the potential consequences of violating the red lines laid down by them.And while the US officially continues to repeat the mantra that it will not allow Iran to build nuclear weapons, does anyone seriously think that the current administration can be relied on in this regard?

After all, when President Joe Biden entered the White House, the Iranians were enriching uranium at a level of 5%. In just two years, they have galloped to within a hair’s breadth of constructing a nuclear device.

And yet, incredibly enough, Washington still speaks of diplomacy as the way to solve this burgeoning crisis.

Indeed, just last week, on March 1, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that “We want to see a durable, lasting resolution to the challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear program.” While cautioning that America is prepared to use “all means necessary” to achieve that goal, he went out of his way to emphasize, “We continue to believe that diplomacy is the most effective way to achieve that.”

“We continue to believe that diplomacy is the most effective way to achieve that.”

Ned Price

In plain English, the Biden team is practically pleading with Tehran to please, please, pretty, pretty please, return to the negotiating table to make a deal.

Equally disturbing were the remarks made by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who flew to Iran earlier this week in a desperate attempt to get the Iranian regime to offer at least the appearance of concessions.

Going far beyond his mandate, Grossi assumed the position of defense attorney for Iran, telling reporters that any Israeli military strike on Iranian nuclear installations would be illegal. Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, he said, “I think any attack, any military attack on a nuclear facility is outlawed, is out of the normative structures that we all abide by.”

Needless to say, such statements give comfort to the enemy and only serve to harden the conviction among the Iranian leadership that they can pursue their nuclear objectives with impunity.

Make no mistake. We all know full well what Iran’s intentions are. For the past two decades, the would-be Hitlers of Persia have spoken openly about their desire to wipe Israel off the map. In effect, they are seeking to erect an atomic Auschwitz designed to finish what the Nazis began.

Israel cannot and must not allow this to happen.

Sure, an attack on Iran would be logistically difficult, diplomatically dangerous, and would have serious consequences. But the alternative is simply too frightening to contemplate. The alarm bells are ringing, and we can no longer kick the can down the road.

Eight decades ago, the nations of the world sat back and watched as millions of Jews were gassed and incinerated. We dare not risk that happening again. It is time for Israel to act and bomb Iran before it is too late. There is simply no other choice. 

The writer served as deputy communications director under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his first term of office.



Tags IAEA Iran Nuclear uranium Iran Deal iran nuclear
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by