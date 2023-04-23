The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

UN rapporteur, who appeared on Hezbollah-affiliated channel, must resign - opinion

Albanese’s antisemitic statements do not deviate far from the antisemitic groups she associates with.

By JORDAN COPE
Published: APRIL 23, 2023 03:21
UN SPECIAL rapporteur Francesca Albanese is interviewed on Al Mayadeen. (photo credit: Screenshot/StandWithUs)
UN SPECIAL rapporteur Francesca Albanese is interviewed on Al Mayadeen.
(photo credit: Screenshot/StandWithUs)

This month, anti-Israel terrorists murdered a mother and her two daughters in one attack, as well as an Italian tourist in a separate attack in Tel Aviv. Instead of condemning these murders, Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on Gaza, the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem became embroiled in controversy after suggesting that Israel doesn’t have the right to self-defense against Palestinian terrorists.

Her claim was that these are, “people it [Israel] oppresses/whose lands it colonizes.” As calls for her resignation have since mounted, such as this petition by the International Legal Forum, the special rapporteur then took to Twitter to simply deny responsibility and accuse critics of misrepresenting her.

Albanese’s appearance on the Hezbollah-affiliated channel Al Mayadeen this past week appears to confirm that Albanese’s sympathies lie with those who seek Israel’s destruction, rendering her unfit for an office where UN guidelines require her to exercise “impartiality and objectivity.” Albanese’s track record is irredeemably tainted by bias, antisemitism and sympathies for terrorism. She must resign.

For context, Twitter temporarily shut down Al Mayadeen’s Twitter account for hosting an interview with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Secretary General Ziyad Nakhalah, whom Al Mayadeen’s CEO, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, has hailed as an adamantly exceptional leader. Al Mayadeen has also interviewed Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, who Ben Jeddou has called a friend.

Both Hezbollah and the PIJ are Iranian-sponsored, United States-designated terrorist groups that seek Israel’s destruction. Hezbollah’s attacks on US targets have killed hundreds and its 150,000 rocket arsenal remains aimed at Israel.

HEZBOLLAH LEADER Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via video, marking Martyrs’ Day in Beirut’s southern suburbs, in November. Nasrallah is a great student of Israeli society and current events. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS) HEZBOLLAH LEADER Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via video, marking Martyrs’ Day in Beirut’s southern suburbs, in November. Nasrallah is a great student of Israeli society and current events. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

During the recent interview with Al Mayadeen’s Zeinab Al Saffar, Albanese accused Israel of colonization, segregation and apartheid, as the reporter led with questions rooted in bias that Albanese refused to challenge. Al Saffar accused Israel of fascism and ethnic cleansing, despite the Palestinian population having increased by millions since 1948, including a whopping 150% increase since 1990 alone, according to World Data.

There was nothing impartial or objective about this interview, where Albanese discussed her intentions to help change the language and discourse surrounding the conflict and then audaciously complained about being accused of supporting terrorism, of being biased and of being antisemitic, which she brushed off as a form of aggressive and abusive attacks against whoever tries to call for justice and accountability.

Her appearance is not at all surprising

ALBANESE’S APPEARANCE on the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen is not surprising. She has previously encouraged terrorists to exercise violence. NGO Monitor reports that in November 2022, Albanese spoke at a conference hosted by a Hamas body and attended by senior officials of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Albanese declared to the audience, “You have a right to resist this occupation.”

Albanese’s antisemitic statements do not deviate far from the antisemitic groups she associates with. She has engaged in Holocaust inversion, accusing Israel of Nazi-like behavior, and in 2014, she accused the US and Europe of being subjugated by the Jewish lobby and Holocaust guilt.

Given her track record of antisemitism, it’s no surprise that Albanese has tried to subvert efforts by the Jewish community to define and combat antisemitism, opposing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism and reportedly asking the European Union to refrain from tying itself to a single definition of antisemitism.

Keeping antisemitism undefined benefits Albanese and others by shielding them from accountability for promoting bigoted ideas. Albanese has no standing to define antisemitism.

In response to Albanese’s bigotry, a bipartisan delegation of 18 US congressional members earlier this year called for Albanese’s removal from her position at the United Nations and its Human Rights Council, where systemic antisemitism and anti-Israel bias have only grown worse over time.

According to UN Watch, nearly 70% of all condemnatory resolutions in the General Assembly have targeted Israel since 2015 and over 50% of all condemnatory resolutions in the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) have targeted Israel since 2006.

Anti-Israel bias has only been fomented in the Human Rights Council over the past year, due to the emergence of the UNHRC’s discriminatory Commission of Inquiry on Israel, whose commissioners have their own records of anti-Israel bias and antisemitism and whose mandate has no end date, in contrast to similar bodies that focus on other parts of the world.

Simply put, the United Nations and its Human Rights Council cannot purport to protect human rights worldwide as they continue to indulge in antisemitic double standards and seat a rapporteur who embraces terrorists and espouses antisemitism. For the sake and integrity of its mission, it must immediately see Francesca Albanese’s resignation.

The writer is the director of policy education at StandWithUs, a nonprofit and nonpartisan international Israel education organization.



Tags Hezbollah Terrorism United Nations unhrc
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by