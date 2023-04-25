The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Being a Jew is easier now, but still difficult outside Israel - opinion

Jews living in Israel, even if they never put on tefillin, observe a single Shabbat or visit the Western Wall, live and breathe Judaism.

By GAEL GRUNEWALD
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 01:47
NOW, 75 years after Israel was founded, it clearly keeps Jews safe, but even more clearly, it keeps the Jewish people’s identity safe, says the writer. (photo credit: Rami Zerniger)
NOW, 75 years after Israel was founded, it clearly keeps Jews safe, but even more clearly, it keeps the Jewish people’s identity safe, says the writer.
(photo credit: Rami Zerniger)

“Distance nears the distant and distances the near,” wrote Israeli Nobel Prize laureate Shmuel Yosef Agnon. And indeed anyone who has traveled from Israel to another destination only to come across an Israeli there realizes just how true Agnon’s observation is.

At a supermarket in Ireland, near the tomato stand, two Israeli women meet. Distance brings them closer. “So, where will you be tonight?” asks one, a World Zionist Organization shlicha (emissary). “Why? What’s tonight?” replies the other, who has relocated to Dublin with her husband, who was offered a position in one of the local hi-tech companies.

“Seder night!” The shlicha responds.

“Oh, wow, how did I miss that?”

I will return to these two women later.

Passover seder settings at the David Citadel Hotel. (credit: Courtesy)Passover seder settings at the David Citadel Hotel. (credit: Courtesy)

According to every study conducted in recent years, Seder night is the most widely celebrated Jewish holiday. Since that night when an entire nation made a hasty escape from slavery, introducing the idea of liberty to the whole world and for the past 3,500 years, the Jewish people have been commemorating this moment, our birthday. It is not yet our Independence Day, though, as history will prove that liberty and independence are two very different values.

The struggles of being Jewish in history

Throughout the generations, the Jewish people have undergone much turbulence. Such events have led to other nations’ extinction and to entire peoples and cultures dissolving into the nations into which they were exiled, assimilating into the countries to which they have immigrated, forgetting their homelands and origins.

The Jewish people have survived without a country or nationality and only with Torah, mitzvot and endless yearning to return to Israel. The vaccine known as Judaism has helped us withstand countless pogroms, anti-Jewish edicts and persecutions.

Some 200 years ago, Jewish identity encountered a new challenge: emancipation. Jews were no longer persecuted, shunned or ostracized. The doors of the academic, economic and political domains were opened to them and they marched through them with vigor and tremendous success.

The winds of equality blowing from Europe were blurring every national, ethnic and religious identity, posing a challenge to Jews that they had never encountered before. More and more of them were finding contradictions between Judaism and modernity, choosing the latter and opting for universality.

BUT DURING that time, antisemitism remained intact. It was alive and kicking, sowing the seeds of evil from which the atrocious Holocaust later grew. Years earlier, Theodor Herzl had recognized the threat that was facing the Jewish people and his sincere concern for Jewish life itself led him to advocate for the establishment of a political asylum where Jews would be able to live their lives in safety.

The idea of Israel did not materialize prior to the Holocaust; however, it was put to practice immediately afterward. On May 15, 1948, a Jewish state was established in Israel.

Now, 75 years after Israel was founded, it clearly keeps Jews safe, but even more clearly, it keeps the Jewish people’s identity safe.

 About 150 years ago, the large immigration wave of European Jews began. For every Jew who made aliyah, 100 Jews immigrated to the United States, the “golden state.” In view of such figures, one would assume that US Jewry would outnumber the Israeli Jewish population in Israel but that is not so. The largest Jewish community in the world lives in Israel and no, the offspring of these American Jews did not all make their way to Israel. Where are they, then?

The truth must be told. We are living at a point in time when it is easy to be a Jew. Jews are not being persecuted or ostracized and Israel is usually a source of pride. And yet, being a Jew outside Israel is no easy task. Every family decides what kind of Judaism it wishes to pass on to the next generation, but whatever the definition may be, this mission comes with high demands.

Recent history shows that if two Jewish parents wish to pass the Jewish torch to their grandchildren, they must live near a Jewish community and give their children some form of Jewish education. And even then, the challenges their children will face as they progress toward building their own Jewish families will be immense and difficult.

At every junction in their lives, they will have to ask themselves: What does it mean to be a Jew? What do we do by way of being Jewish?

By contrast, Jews living in Israel, even if they never put on tefillin, observe a single Shabbat or visit the Western Wall, live and breathe Judaism. They will never miss Seder night. Passover jumps out at them in TV commercials, on the news and at work.

These Jews living in Israel give years of their lives protecting the country in which they were born and raise their children here, never asking themselves what it means to be a Jew. They’re just Jews who will be raising generations of Jews right here in Israel.

And we have Herzl to thank for that, too.

The writer is vice chairman of the World Zionist Organization, head of its Department of Education and chairman of the Mizrachi Movement in the National Institutions.



Tags Judaism theodor herzl jews jewish state
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by