The legacy of Cyrus's Iran lives on in Israel - opinion

During my grandfather’s last meeting as Israel’s ambassador to Iran with the Shah of Iran, the two discussed the deep and meaningful relationships they fostered between our respective nations. They took a photograph to commemorate their meeting. My grandfather, Ambassador Meir Ezri, said, “One day, our grandchildren will remember this moment.”

One sunny day in Haifa, Israel, the Shah’s son, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi II, remembered with me, Ezri’s granddaughter, that historic moment the day the two men spoke. We met at the Ezri Center for Iran and Gulf States Research at the University of Haifa. The visit resonated as a family reunion, as well as a symposium discussing a vision and strategy going forward.

Making history, Their Imperial Highnesses, the Crown Prince and Princess of Iran, are the highest-ranking Iranians ever to publicly visit Israel.

The historic visit of the Iranian crown prince and princess to Israel symbolized the reunion of both ancient and modern civilizations and our facing the future together. This reunion has never been more important.

Israel-Iran relations, now and then

The geopolitical map that is in front of us, with the malign Iranian regime threatening not only the Iranian people but also the stability of the international system with its aggressive nuclear ambitions, dangerously high uranium enrichment and networks of terrorist proxies that endanger life as we know it. This is a reality that everyone in the room appreciated, as well as those around the world who see the same dangerous developments and are building alliances in the name of stability, coexistence, freedom and peace.

PRINCE REZA Pahlavi sits in his office in Washington. (credit: Courtesy/Secretariat of Reza Pahlavi)

The crown prince has demonstrated with both actions and words that the legacy of King Cyrus lives on and that the vitriol and threats to Israel and Jews around the world coming from the Iranian regime will not continue forever.

Iranians both inside Iran and in the diaspora could rest assured that they are not alone. Indeed, we are not alone in voicing the wish that a free Iran would be able to once again join the international community with Israel as an ally in the quest for stability and peace.

THE CROWN prince highlighted that the stars are indeed aligning to help the Iranian people to help themselves. Now is the time for allies and like-minded friends to effect meaningful change, as he said, “What makes a difference is making a decision, making a choice, and in this case, we have to ask – beyond the obvious commonality of interests that Israelis and Iranians have together as natural partners and allies – for the rest of the world to finally decide on which side of history do they want to stand. Do they stand with us or do they remain silent?”

The bond between the people of Iran and the Jewish people and Israel is a historic connection that dates back over 2,500 years when King Cyrus the Great allowed Jews to return to Jerusalem. This is a bond that transcends those who wish to harm it. Our panel discussed the day when instead of analyzing the military threat from the Islamic regime, we would be able to work together on a vast range of projects, from repairing water and irrigation systems to composing music in unison.

Young Iranians could once again rather than fulfilling their basic day-to-day needs, work with the outside world on exciting start-ups and literally reach for the stars together and collaborate on space exploration and other future-facing endeavors. Our meeting was an undisputed affirmation that above all, the overlap between the character and values of the Persian people and the Jewish people lives on and that we yearn to be reunited.

While young Iranians are endangering their lives on the streets of Iran, international governments must be aware that the narrative regarding the region is transforming. It takes bravery in action, as the crown prince and princess have demonstrated, that standing for freedom and coexistence is possible and has indeed existed for millennia.

Nothing can tarnish the deep connection between the Persian descendants of Cyrus the Great, the Iranian people, and the Jewish people and Israel.

As the empress of Iran, Farah Pahlavi, wisely wrote in her recently republished memoirs, “The seeds you sow with love and hope never die.”

The writer is the chair of the Ezri Centre for Iran and Gulf States Research, University of Haifa and World Jewish Congress.