The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Porto is an example for reestablishing a Jewish community - opinion

We must find new and innovative ways of ensuring Jewish existence in all parts of our continent for generations to come.

By GABRIEL SENDEROWICZ
Published: MAY 21, 2023 06:04
DIRECTOR OF the Porto Holocaust Museum, Michael Rothwell, clasping his hands, and Israel’s Ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira, looking on, host Portuguese children from around the country on Holocaust Remembrance Day. (photo credit: Communidade Judaica do Porto/Communidade Israelita do Porto)
DIRECTOR OF the Porto Holocaust Museum, Michael Rothwell, clasping his hands, and Israel’s Ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira, looking on, host Portuguese children from around the country on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
(photo credit: Communidade Judaica do Porto/Communidade Israelita do Porto)

‘If you build it, they will come,” were the immortal words spoken to Kevin Costner’s character in the 1989 blockbuster Hollywood film Field of Dreams.

For many months and years, we have been hearing about the death or demise of smaller Jewish communities around the world, and while developments appear to be moving in a challenging direction, I am proud to say that one community is bucking the trend.

The Porto Jewish community has grown hundreds of percent in recent years, thanks to a policy of progress, development and growth.

While many of our Jewish communities believe that dwindling numbers of Jews require fewer services and institutions, our Porto community decided to take the opposite strategy.

Jews in Porto are flourishing

Thanks to donations from community members and funds received from the Sephardic citizenship law, providing the potential for Portuguese citizenship to Sephardim, we have built Achdut Centers, educational facilities, a cemetery, and opened a mikveh (ritual bath) and kosher restaurants.

Hundreds of people pray at the Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue in Porto on Yom Kippur (The photograph was taken from a surveillance camera). (credit: CIP/CJP) Hundreds of people pray at the Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue in Porto on Yom Kippur (The photograph was taken from a surveillance camera). (credit: CIP/CJP)

This is all on top of constantly refurbishing and expanding our historic Kadoorie Mekor Haim Synagogue.

All of this has led to a rapid expansion of the Jewish presence in Porto and an increase in Jewish tourism in the area.

Jews come from all over the world to live in our community or visit it, because it provides an enhanced and flourishing Jewish existence.

Moreover, we are educating our non-Jewish neighbors in Porto and across Portugal about Judaism, Jewish history and heritage. We hold regular school visits for thousands of children at our Jewish and Holocaust Museum, and, of course, our synagogue.

Over 100,000 teenagers have visited our Holocaust Museum in just the last two years, almost 10% of all youths in the country.

These visits are helping to create a greater understanding and appreciation of Judaism that was formally banned from our country for hundreds of years.

All of this has been achieved despite great odds.

Jewish presence in Portugal was kept secret over centuries

For hundreds of years, the Jewish presence in our country, which was previously rife with Jewish history, contribution and civilization, was largely kept underground and spoken about in whispered corners.

It took the bravery and audacity of a high-ranking Portuguese military officer named Artur Carlos de Barros Basto to reestablish what had long been dormant.

Around a century ago, Captain Barros Basto, believing he had Jewish roots, decided to convert to Judaism.

In 1923, along with a handful of Ashkenazi Jews who resided in the city but were largely unaffiliated, they formally registered the Jewish Community of the Porto and the Israelite Theological Center in the City Council of Porto.

THE GROWING community aroused the interest of descendants of Jews in the surrounding areas who had kept their origins, prayers and traditions a closely guarded secret for centuries, and Basto tried to help some to convert and helped the men be circumcised with medical assistance.

These types of acts aroused significant opposition amongst the Portuguese authorities who stripped him of his rank and threw him out of the army, despite his role in the establishment of the Portuguese Republic and his bravery during World War I.

However, despite the overwhelming pressure, Basto would not be dissuaded from his sense of purpose in rebuilding Jewish life in Porto.

Despite repeated attempts at officially rehabilitating the “Portuguese Dreyfus’, led by his granddaughter Isabel Ferreira Lopes, granddaughter of Basto and vice president of the Jewish Community of Porto, the state has still not posthumously reinstated the captain.

Regardless of this ongoing battle, Basto’s vision of a thriving Jewish community in Porto has been fulfilled.

The captain’s efforts to first build the institutions and then the community have guided us to this very day, and the efforts, numbers and successes speak for themselves.

Europe's Jews learn from the Porto community

However, we would like our achievements to be replicated elsewhere.

As the Talmud dictates “Kol Yisrael arevim zeh bazeh,” meaning all of Israel are responsible for each other.

Only a few days ago, tens of Jewish community leaders from across Europe came to Porto and took part in a conference led by the European Jewish Association to learn about how to rebuild and expand diminishing Jewish communities.

We hope that our story has imbued passion and optimism across the continent and beyond.

Our people’s motto is Am Yisrael Chai, the Jewish People Live!

We must not and dare not accept the idea of dying Jewish communities as a fait accompli.

We must find new and innovative ways of ensuring Jewish existence in all parts of our continent for generations to come.

Our model is the biblical Nachshon who jumped into the Sea of Reeds first while others were busy declaring “We do not want to be the first to jump into the sea.”

Basto was our Nachshon. He acted and initiated and his bravery and certitude in his mission created the history that we are all living in today.

His story continues to be our inspiration and we constantly hear him proverbially whispering in our ears that “If you build it, they will come.” And he is right.

The writer is president of the Porto Jewish community. You can watch the remarkable story of Captain Barros Basto and the re-establishment of the Jewish Community of Porto in Sefarad: The Movie. www.sefaradmovie.com



Tags synagogue sephardim portugal dreyfus trial antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by