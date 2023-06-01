The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem should embrace its diverse residents - editorial

Jerusalem is not only a flashpoint for Jewish-Muslim tensions but also the scene of an ongoing power struggle between the conservative and liberal elements of the city.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 02:45
JERUSALEM’S 21st Pride Parade will take place on June 1. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
In this day and age, a pride march in the capital of a normative, democratic country would be routine – celebrated by some, welcomed by most – no big deal.

But, as history has taught, Israel isn’t exactly normative and Jerusalem is far from an ordinary capital.

A deeply religious city with a large religiously observant and haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population, Jerusalem is not only a flashpoint for Jewish-Muslim tensions but also the scene of an ongoing power struggle between the conservative and liberal elements of the city.

There’s no issue that brings that to the forefront like the annual Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance, which is slated to take place on Thursday.

The march launches Pride Month, dedicated to the celebration and commemoration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride, throughout the West.

Equal rights, personal security and tolerance

“Gay pride events are seen as a protest and call for equal rights, personal security and the advancement of tolerance in Israeli society,” Israel’s LGBTQ+ Association said in a statement.

Unlike its festive and much larger Tel Aviv counterpart, scheduled for June 8 and 9, the Jerusalem event is more a march than a parade and is subject to heavy security and restrictions due to vehement opposition by many of the city’s residents.

Security has been tightened for the annual event ever since a haredi extremist, Yishai Schlissel, stabbed 16-year-old Shira Banki to death during the march in 2015.

Some 2,000 Jerusalem District police and Border Police will be assigned to provide tight security along the march route. The Border Police contingent will include both uniformed and plainclothes officers and they will be joined by volunteers.

What makes this year’s march unique is the makeup of Israel’s current government, which on the one hand boasts the first-ever gay Knesset speaker, Amir Ohana, and on the other hand features two of the most outspoken opponents of the march: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. As of earlier this week, the government also boasts homophobic deputy minister Avi Maoz, who has branded LGBT individuals as “deviants.”

It’s no wonder then, that organizers are wary of confrontation and conflict during Thursday’s event. The Jerusalem Open House, which organizes the annual march, sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing concern over Ben-Gvir’s involvement and his declaration that he would oversee security for the march.

“Minister Ben-Gvir – who for years has opposed the [Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance], was part of the [anti-LGBT pride] ‘March of Beasts,’ petitioned on multiple occasions to cancel the parade, spoke out strongly against it, and [legally] represented a family member of the [2015 pride parade murderer] Yishai Schlissel – is not the right person to oversee the march,” the group said.

“We therefore appeal to you as Israel’s prime minister [and] as someone who has expressed his commitment to the LGBT community… to withdraw your support for [Ben-Gvir’s] security operation.”

Police preparation for the Jerusalem Pride Parade

The police have reassured the organizers and the media that they will be out in full force to prevent any disruptions and have emphasized that they will “act decisively against any party that tries to violate the order and hinder the proper course of the march,” including a counter-protest planned at Bloomfield Garden on King David Street.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid tried to tie in the current judicial overhaul protest to the march, saying on Monday that he would attend this year’s march “to protect the rights that we thought that we have and that no one could take. This government is plotting to take them away and it’s part of the judicial overhaul and we will be there to say it won’t happen.”

Thankfully, aside from a far-right group posting many threatening messages in an internal chat group wishing for the deaths of the pro-LGBT marchers, preparations to secure the march have exceeded public opposition to it.

Participants should be able to celebrate their identities in a safe and welcoming environment, while respecting the city’s character and the sensitivities of the religious public. Opponents of the march should just stay away.

Jerusalem, as the capital of Israel, should take pride in its diversity and embrace the many colors of its residents.

Happy Pride, Jerusalem.



