Police arrest man ahead of Jerusalem Pride parade for alleged threats to participants

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2023 14:37

Israel Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly threatened participants in the Jerusalem Pride parade that is planned for June 1, according to Maariv.

The 37-year-old suspect was reportedly issued with a restraining order by the courts which bans him from going anywhere near pride events until the end of the year.

The man allegedly responded to an email containing a newsletter about the parade, writing "I hope Yishai Schlissel is there to finish the work he started. It's disgusting how [people] celebrate that mental illness."

Schlissel was sentenced to life in prison plus an extra 32 years after he murdered 15-year-old Shira Banki at the 2015 Jerusalem Pride parade.

Small aircraft crashes in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 02:22 PM
UK has no plans to send fighter jets to Ukraine - PM's spokesman
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 02:19 PM
Strauss to raise prices of its products by up to 6%
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 01:45 PM
Germany believes China still conducting police activities on its soil
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 12:57 PM
Ukraine: Four killed in Russian attack on hospital in city of Adviivka
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 12:35 PM
Judicial reform negotiations to resume on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 12:01 PM
North Korean hackers stole $721m. in cryptocurrency from Japan - report
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 11:49 AM
Zelensky seeks positive decision on Ukraine NATO bid at July summit
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 11:22 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest 7 terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/15/2023 10:25 AM
Britain to send long-range attack drones to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 09:46 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky to address Copenhagen conference via video link
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 09:31 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky to meet British PM Sunak
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 09:14 AM
Ukraine army chief: Bakhmut advance is 1st success, defense continues
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 08:57 AM
IDF kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad member, maps terrorist's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
05/15/2023 06:30 AM
Turkey's Erdogan says current results put him far ahead of rival
By REUTERS
05/15/2023 02:36 AM
