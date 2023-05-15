Israel Police arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly threatened participants in the Jerusalem Pride parade that is planned for June 1, according to Maariv.

The 37-year-old suspect was reportedly issued with a restraining order by the courts which bans him from going anywhere near pride events until the end of the year.

The man allegedly responded to an email containing a newsletter about the parade, writing "I hope Yishai Schlissel is there to finish the work he started. It's disgusting how [people] celebrate that mental illness."

Schlissel was sentenced to life in prison plus an extra 32 years after he murdered 15-year-old Shira Banki at the 2015 Jerusalem Pride parade.