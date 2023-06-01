The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel needs to return to the art of discussion - opinion

Since January and the unveiling of the judicial reform, we in Israel have experienced protests and civil unrest the likes of which have not been seen in this country in many years.

By MEIRA LERNER
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 02:51
PROTESTERS DISRUPT an event taking place with Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman, in Tel Aviv, on Sunday. Their demands included calls for an independent court. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
PROTESTERS DISRUPT an event taking place with Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman, in Tel Aviv, on Sunday. Their demands included calls for an independent court.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Something has broken down in our society. The rules of engagement so to speak have been thrown out the window and our code of conduct for debate and discourse has been obliterated. It feels as though fight mode has taken over and we’ve all forgotten what it is we’re supposed to be fighting for.

Since January and the unveiling of the judicial reform, we in Israel have experienced protests and civil unrest the likes of which have not been seen in this country in many years. And while protests themselves are an expression of the strength of our democracy, regardless of whether or not one agrees with the protest movement or the reform they are protesting, democracy and healthy protest movements must still allow for healthy civil discourse and debate.

Not a week goes by now where we aren’t treated to pictures and videos of MKs and ministers requiring police escorts to get in and out of conferences where they are invited to speak about matters important to our country. Sometimes these elected officials are even physically assaulted or heckled to the point where they are unable to speak at all.

These displays have even taken place at forums that bring together Jews from all backgrounds, from Israel and the Diaspora, specifically to discuss real issues, hear from those we disagree with, and try to bridge gaps and reach understanding. And yet how can that happen when discussions are being drowned out by bullhorns and shouting?

We are a people with a great reputation for being opinionated and for our love of a good argument. But for an argument to be good one must be able to hear and process the other side. There needs to be an honest conversation, and a willingness to be open to other ideas and have a real dialogue about the issues. Our debates over the centuries have been what propels us forward as a people; shutting down debates doesn’t stop the wheel, it breaks it.

Members of Israel's military reservists protest outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence to demonstrate against his coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem May 25, 2023. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS) Members of Israel's military reservists protest outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence to demonstrate against his coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem May 25, 2023. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

Nakba Day at the United Nations

OVER THE course of the past month, we have been treated to the first official Nakba Day at the United Nations, which, of course, included a heinous speech from Mahmoud Abbas. Rashida Tlaib hosted her Nakba Day ceremony at the Senate. We have seen Roger Waters march across a stage in Germany in an SS uniform to applause and cheering. We have heard a commencement speech at a law school in New York openly boast about the school’s embracing of BDS.

And let’s not forget the most recent operation in the Gaza Strip and the ever-looming threat of a nuclear Iran. We have some really big enemies out in the world working to delegitimize us and cast labels on us that are untrue and unearned. We have even bigger enemies looking to destroy us and wipe us off the map.

Now is not the time for us to be turning on each other. We need to be using our powers of debate and argument to confront the enemies outside, not shut down our brothers within. Debate, yes; peaceful protest, of course; discourse, it means conversation; have one, but then let’s remember who the real enemies are.

Someone asked me, recently, if I think that judicial reform and everything that’s happened since have harmed the Zionist movement. “Absolutely not”, I said. I think it’s been revitalized. I’ve never seen so many Israeli flags out before and after Independence Day both in and out of Israel.

I’ve never heard so many conversations around the Shabbat table about the character and nature of the country, the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, and how and when Diaspora Jewry’s opinions should be considered. These topics are being given a place and real consideration by many people for the first time and it’s about time.

I also applaud President Isaac Herzog’s office, along with the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency for the launch of the Voice of the People initiative, specifically looking to create dialogue and discussion throughout the Jewish world regarding these topics.

So yes, we are having a tough moment. There’s no question that we’re getting some bumps and bruises along the way and we’re all hurting a bit right now. But I truly believe that everyone is fighting out of a deep love for our country and our people. We just need a reminder of that every once in a while and a return to the art of discussion.

The writer is the head of office and international media at the Diaspora Department of the World Zionist Organization. All views expressed are her own.



