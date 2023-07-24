The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Thank you, President Herzog for reminding us: We are family - opinion

He reminded us – Jews of Left, Right, and Center, Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform, Knesset members, soldiers, and journalists, legislators and protesters: We are family.

By RABBI MOSHE HAUER
Published: JULY 24, 2023 03:49
LEAH GOLDIN, mother of soldier Hadar Goldin, acknowledges President Isaac Herzog’s welcome at the president’s address to Congress last week, as Michal Herzog, the president’s wife (left), applauds (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
LEAH GOLDIN, mother of soldier Hadar Goldin, acknowledges President Isaac Herzog’s welcome at the president’s address to Congress last week, as Michal Herzog, the president’s wife (left), applauds
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

President Isaac Herzog’s address to Congress was an emotionally overwhelming experience, beautifully and elegantly encapsulated in the three special guests he invited.

“In 1949, the president of the United States of America, Harry S. Truman, met with the chief rabbi of the newly established State of Israel, my grandfather Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac Halevi Herzog, in the Oval Office. This was just a few years after each of them had pleaded and campaigned for the rescue of Europe’s Jews being slaughtered in the Holocaust by the Nazis. In speaking to President Truman, Rabbi Herzog thanked him for being the first world leader to officially recognize the State of Israel, 11 minutes after its foundation.

He spoke of the Divine providence that destined president Truman to help bring about the rebirth of Israel, after 2,000 years of exile. Witnesses of the encounter recalled tears running down president Truman’s cheeks. We are honored to have president Truman’s grandson Clifton Truman Daniel with us here today.”

Tears were streaming down the cheeks of all of us, as we experienced that uniquely blessed moment in the chamber of the world’s leading superpower that is home to the largest Jewish community outside Israel. We were inspired to watch virtually all its elected federal representatives thunderously applaud and vigorously affirm America’s critical and sustained role in supporting the gift of our time, the return of our people to our national homeland, land of our prayers and dreams, “the land which the Almighty promised to Abraham, to which Moses led the Israelites, the land of the Bible, of milk and honey.”

“The revered American Jewish spiritual leader Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel embodied the bridge between our peoples and the story of American Jewry. After escaping from the Holocaust, Rabbi Heschel publicly advocated interfaith dialogue. He fought for civil liberties in America and marched alongside Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, in March of 1965. Rabbi Heschel wrote: ‘To be is to stand for.’ I am so pleased to have his daughter, Prof. Susannah Heschel of Dartmouth, joining us here today.”

President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Concerns on current Israel affairs

If there was a shadow in the room, it was cast by ongoing concerns about worrying trends in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party hostile to Israel, and by the group that chose to absent themselves from President Herzog’s speech, those who a day earlier could not bring themselves to vote with 412 of their colleagues to affirm that Israel “is not a racist or apartheid state; Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia; and the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.”

President Herzog reminded both us and them of the central and historic role of American Jews in the struggle for freedom from discrimination in this blessed country. We are the people of the book that taught the world about the Divine image in every person, loving the stranger, the Golden Rule, and proclaiming liberty throughout the land. “Israel has democracy in its DNA.”

“Two Israeli officers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, and two civilians, Hisham al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu, are being held hostage by Hamas for years, for the sole purpose of torturing the families they left behind. Lt. Hadar Goldin was abducted in violation of a UN-sponsored humanitarian ceasefire, negotiated by the United States. His family has been fighting for nine years to bring him home. I asked Hadar Goldin’s mother, Leah, to be here with us today. We pray for her son’s return, as well as the three other Israelis.”

As so many vital issues face us, as so many existential topics vie for attention, the president of Israel brought with him on this historic journey a mother made of tears and of steel. This was the ultimate statement of Jewish values. We are family. We never turn our back on family. We will go to the ends of the earth to bring our family back together. He reminded us – Jews of Left, Right, and Center, Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform, Knesset members, soldiers, and journalists, legislators and protesters: We are family. We will always be family. We will never give up on each other.

Thank you, President Herzog, for representing us, for inspiring us, and for reminding us.

We heard you. Now, we must live up to it.

The writer, a rabbi, is the executive vice president of the Orthodox Union.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by