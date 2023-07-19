Herzog to US Congress: Vilifying Israel is antisemitism

WASHINGTON - Vilification of Israel and denying Israel’s right to exist are antisemitism, President Isaac Herzog said to a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, honoring 75 years of Israeli independence.

“I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House,” the president said. “I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it. But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the State of Israel’s right to exist. Questioning the Jewish people’s right to self-determination, is not legitimate diplomacy, it is antisemitism.”

Herzog’s remarks came the day after Congress passed a resolution 195-9 affirming US support for Israel and calling it a democratic ally, as well as condemning antisemitism.

The resolution came in response to Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal calling Israel a “racist state” on Saturday, which she later clarified was referring to government policies. In addition, at least five members of the caucus - Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Jamal Bowman and Cori Bush - boycotted Herzog’s speech.

“Vilifying and attacking Jews, whether in Israel, in the United States, or anywhere in the world is antisemitism,” Herzog said. “Antisemitism is a disgrace in every form, and I commend President Joe Biden for laying out the United States’ first ever National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is greeted by US Vice President Kamala Harris as US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) looks on prior to Herzog's address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US, July 19, 2023. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Herzog calls judicial reform debate 'heated and painful'

Herzog spoke abut the judicial reform debate, which he called “heated and painful.”

“We have been immersed in voicing our differences and revisiting and renegotiating the balance of our institutional powers in the absence of a written constitution,” he said. “In practice, the intense debate going on back home, even as we speak, is the clearest tribute to the fortitude of Israel’s democracy. Israel’s democracy has always been based on free and fair elections, on honoring the people’s choice, on safeguarding minority rights, on protection of human and civil liberties, and on a strong and independent judiciary.”

The president noted Israel’s diverse representation in the Knesset, as well as the weekly protests across Israel as signs of Israeli democracy.

“I am well aware of the imperfections of Israeli democracy, and I am conscious of the questions posed by our greatest of friends. The momentous debate in Israel is painful, and deeply unnerving, because it highlights the cracks within the whole,” he said.

However, Herzog added that “as President of Israel, I am here to tell the American people, and each of you, that I have great confidence in Israeli democracy. Although we are working through sore issues, just like you, I know our democracy is strong and resilient. Israel has democracy in its DNA.”

Herzog’s speech came a day after his meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House, during which Biden called for a “consensus-based approach to the judicial reform package.” Later that day, the US president told Tom Friedman of The New York Times that the protest movement “is demonstrating the vibrancy of Israel’s democracy, which must remain the core of our bilateral relationship,” and that Israel should not rush into the reform, because “finding consensus on controversial areas of policy means taking the time that you need.”

US-Israel relationship a 'two-way alliance'

Herzog thanked Congress for supporting Israel throughout its history, and said the US-Israel relationship is a “two-way alliance, in which Israel has been making critical contributions to the national security and interests of the United States in numerous ways.”

The greatest challenge the US and Israel face at this time is the Iranian nuclear program, the president said.

Herzog said it is “unacceptable” to allow Iran to become a nuclear threshold state and Israel is determined to stop it from acquiring nuclear capabilities.

“Iran is building nuclear capabilities, that pose a threat to the stability of the Middle East and beyond,” he said. “Every country or region controlled or infiltrated by Iran has experienced utter havoc. We have seen this in Yemen, Gaza, in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. In fact, we have seen this in Iran itself where the regime has lost its people and is suppressing them brutally. Iran has spread hatred, terror and suffering throughout the Middle East and beyond, adding fuel to the disastrous fire and suffering in Ukraine.”

Israel has no conflict with the Iranian people, and yet Iran seeks to annihilate Israel, Herzog said. To tolerate that is a sign of “moral collapse.”

Herzog also addressed the importance of the Abraham Accords, which he called “a true game changer,” and all of Israel’s peace treaties with Arab states.

“Israel’s hand is extended, and our heart is open, to any partner in peace – near or far,” he said, thanking the US for working towards normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Herzog also said that he has a “deep yearning” to see Israel and the Palestinians make peace, and recounted that Israel took “bold steps” in the past to try to do so.

Still, he said, “it should be clear that one cannot talk about peace while condoning or legitimizing terror, implicitly or explicitly. True peace cannot be anchored in violence. Palestinian terror against Israel or Israelis undermines any possibility for a future of peace between our peoples.”

The president mentioned the Israeli officers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, and civilians, Hisham al-sayed, and Avera Mengistu, who are being held hostage by Hamas. He brought Goldin’s mother, Leah Goldin, with him to Washington.