The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Gantz could have joined Netanyahu, now he's complaining about the result - opinion

The Israeli opposition could have become a part of the coalition, yet opted to boycott the option. Now they're complaining about the government that did form.

By YARON SCHWARTZ
Published: AUGUST 19, 2023 08:33
MK BENNY GANTZ addresses the Knesset plenum last month. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK BENNY GANTZ addresses the Knesset plenum last month.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

MK Benny Gantz can boycott Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government or complain about it, but he can’t do both.

For more than four years, Gantz and other opposition leaders have insisted that they would not join a coalition with a “prime minister under indictment.”

There are two problems with that policy.

The first is that after more than seven years of investigations into alleged wrongdoing and a trial that has been ongoing for three years and counting, the key case against Netanyahu is unraveling – and this without a single defense witness having been called to the stand.

The state of the trial was revealed in June 2023 when the three distinguished Jerusalem District Court judges hearing the case informed the  prosecution that it would be “very difficult to establish the bribery charge against Netanyahu.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 25 June 2023. (credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 25 June 2023. (credit: ABIR SULTAN/POOL/VIA REUTERS)

It emerged that the very charge that had sparked national turmoil – leading to five senseless rounds of Knesset elections and hindering the momentum of Mideast peace brought about by the historic Abraham Accords – does not hold water.

Let that sink in for a moment.

The second problem with the opposition’s boycott of Netanyahu is that the voters grew as weary of it as they were distrustful of the indictments. Fully informed of all the charges against him, the lion’s share of the public gave Netanyahu and the parties that would end up as his coalition partners a solid parliamentary majority of 64 out of 120 seats.

Rather than spurring Gantz and company to reconsider their intransigent stance and attempt, for the good of the country, to become a part of Netanyahu’s coalition-in-formation, they chose to opt out and to whine about the one that he did forge.

Worse, they dusted off an old mantra used for years by Netanyahu’s detractors at home and abroad – that the government is “the most extreme in Israel’s history.” Indeed, there is nothing new in that label. In a 2009 op-ed in Foreign Policy, for instance, former Israeli peace negotiator Daniel Levy referred to Netanyahu’s government as “the most right-wing… in Israel’s history.” In a 2013 piece for the Daily Beast, journalist Ali Gharib wrote that Israel had “just sworn in perhaps its most right-wing government ever.” In 2014, Jeffrey Heller of Reuters stated that Netanyahu was “well-positioned to form what would likely be the most right-wing government in Israel’s 66-year history.” In 2015, Ishaan Tharoor wrote in The Washington Post: “An 11th-hour deal on Wednesday led to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forming the most right-wing government in his country’s history.” And in a farewell speech in 2016, then-outgoing-US Secretary of State John Kerry called Netanyahu’s coalition “the most right-wing in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by its most extreme elements.”

Other examples abound. Today’s chanting of the tired mantra is simply more of the same.

The noise has been drowning out a crucial point, however: The Israeli opposition could have become a part of the coalition, yet opted to boycott the option. And now that Netanyahu has formed a government with other parties, the opposition is complaining.

Although in Israel’s vibrant democracy it is legitimate to simultaneously boycott and complain, after 33 weeks of protests, it’s time for Gantz and his gang to reach a candid compromise with the government.

The writer is a former head of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism’s office in Washington and a senior analyst at Acumen Risk Ltd., a risk management firm.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by