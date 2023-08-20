The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Elul and America’s epidemic of loneliness - opinion

Millions of people are quite literally dying of loneliness. The Hebrew month of Elul offers some lessons that can help.

By JOSHUA STANTON
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 01:18

Updated: AUGUST 20, 2023 01:30
TORAH SCROLLS are kept in the Holy Ark of East End Temple. Elul should be seen as an opportunity to address one of society’s most endemic problems: loneliness, say the writers. (photo credit: Rabbi Josh Stanton)
TORAH SCROLLS are kept in the Holy Ark of East End Temple. Elul should be seen as an opportunity to address one of society’s most endemic problems: loneliness, say the writers.
(photo credit: Rabbi Josh Stanton)

The month of Elul on the Jewish calendar has just begun. It marks the beginning of a period of reflection and introspection and the preamble to the High Holy Days. For many American Jews, this month goes unmarked. This year, we should take it more seriously as an opportunity to address one of society’s most endemic problems: loneliness. 

According to the US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, Americans are suffering from an “Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” with profound health consequences: “The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity.”

Millions of people are quite literally dying of loneliness. But, as documented by Rabbi Elan Babchuck and Professor Wendy Cage in their compelling piece for The Boston Globe, religious communities can be part of the solution and have not adequately been engaged in the process of bringing people out of isolation. If the essence of religious community is deep relationships forged in pursuit of a higher purpose, then surely there is more that we can do. 

American Jews just as susceptible to loneliness

American Jews are no strangers to this isolation either, and there is no reason to think that they are immune to the pain it can cause. As we approach Elul this year, we encounter a key opportunity. For, it turns out, many of the surgeon general’s recommendations for increasing social connection and well-being, map directly onto our spiritual practices. These include reconnecting, focusing, serving others, and seeking help. 

First, reconnecting. After breaking our usual cadence for the year to enjoy the warmth of summer, Elul calls us home. We rejoin for soulful melodies that remind us of teshuva, the process of return. We literally return to each other, whether we have been in a community all of our lives or return to the notion of community itself. It is in the context of these community relationships that we return to ourselves and can realize our highest potential. 

A man sitting alone in a dark room. (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE) A man sitting alone in a dark room. (credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

Second, focusing – or, more precisely, eliminating distractions. It appears that our technology creates social and emotional distance. Prayer, reflection, and spiritual accounting require our focus. They provide an opportunity to reconsider how we use our technology – and to make sure that it is not using us. Introspection is a lost art that our tradition calls us to renew.

Third, serving others. Our community, like many around the country, reaches beyond its walls to serve others. We are holding special volunteer opportunities to feed the hungry and put our hands and hearts to use in service to others. In turning outwards, we open our hearts, compassionately encounter the pain of others, and raise our own spirits by raising those of others. 

Fourth, seeking help. Elul renews the process of spiritual accounting in which we all call out for help. Help in changing and bettering ourselves. Help in finding a connection. Help in using whatever time we have for good. Help from friends – and help from mental health professionals. This month normalizes reaching out for help and giving voice to our pain when we are not okay. 

Our sages suggest that Elul is an acrostic in Hebrew – representing the quote from the Song of Songs (6:3), ani l’dodi v’dodi li, (I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine). Its core message is one of love. Many interpret this to be about love and one’s relationship with God – or love in a romantic sense. Yet it is platonic love on which we would do well to focus this year in the community. 

The first step toward bringing each other out of isolation is opening up to new friendships and relationships, and creating social spaces that put them first. Much as prayer and ritual can elevate this time, we must complement them with opportunities for people to break bread, share space, and make time holy through relationships. 

We would also do well to continue taking down financial, social, and emotional barriers to people who desperately need community. Our own community does so through a voluntary dues structure that eliminates money as a financial barrier. We work actively to make sure that people of different ages, needs, and abilities can join meaningfully in our communal experiences – notably in providing multi-generational family services. 

But we also take this holy month to do a spiritual accounting of all the people we have not yet reached and do not yet serve adequately. There is much work to be done to bring ourselves and each other out of the epidemic of loneliness. May we do so together this year. 

Cantor Olivia Brodsky, Rabbi Joshua Stanton, and Mindy Sherry, MAJE serve East End Temple in Manhattan. Rabbi Stanton also serves as director of leadership at CLAL.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by