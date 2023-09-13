Remember Mahsa Amini by ushering in a democratic, free Iran - opinion

As we stand on the precipice of change, marking the first anniversary of the tragic and untimely death of Mahsa Amini, we are compelled to raise our voices louder, to burn the flames of justice brighter, and to champion the cause of freedom with unyielding resolve.

Mahsa Amini was not just a young woman caught in the maelstrom of a ruthless regime, she was a dazzling beacon of hope, a vibrant force of youthful enthusiasm, and a fearless advocate for the rights and freedoms that every single individual deserves. Her radiant spirit, her dreams, and her aspirations became acts of resistance against the oppressive Iranian regime, a demonstration of hope that reverberates in the hearts of millions, inspiring a generation to dare to dream of freedom, to envision a future unshackled from the chains of tyranny.

In her, we saw the embodiment of Iran’s rich tapestry of people, culture, and history, a living testament to the boundless potential that lies within every Iranian citizen, stifled and suppressed by a regime hellbent on sowing seeds of discord and hatred, at home and abroad.

Mahsa became a symbol, a living testament to the dynamic and forward-thinking society that Iran can become, once it is freed from the clutches of a regime that has abused its people for far too long.

Israel's war is with Iran's regime, not its people

We are not at war with the Iranian people. Our battle is against a regime that openly declares its intention to annihilate the one Jewish State, a regime that has chosen to walk a path stained with the blood of its citizens and countless others around the region. People protest the killing of Mahsa Jina Amini and in support with the Iranian people, in Tel Aviv. October 29, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The Iranian regime’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is not just a threat to Israel but a demonstration of intent to further browbeat the people of the region and beyond, a harbinger of chaos and destruction that we cannot, and will not, allow to materialize.

As we remember Mahsa today, we rekindle the fiery spirit of resistance that she ignited, a flame that burns brighter with each passing day, fueled by the collective dreams and aspirations of the Iranian people.

We stand in solidarity with them, echoing their cries for freedom, amplifying their voices of dissent, and championing their unyielding resolve to reclaim their nation from the jaws of tyranny and kleptocracy.

The free world must rally with a fervent heart and a united front, working hand in hand with the Iranian people to pave the road back to freedom and democracy. Only together can we forge a future where the Iranian soil is fertile ground for dreams to flourish, where the vibrant tapestries of Persian culture can be woven anew, free from the stains of violence and oppression.

As we forge ahead, let us carry Mahsa’s spirit with us, a spirit of resilience, of hope, and of unyielding courage. Let us stand united with the Iranian people as they march towards freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights, towards a horizon where the sun rises on a new day, a day after the murderous regime, a day of rebirth, renewal, and boundless possibilities.

Let us stand shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people, empowering them to break free from the shackles of a regime that has robbed them of joy, and of the freedom that Mahsa Amini so fiercely represented.

It is time to rally the forces of good, to unite in a global chorus of voices calling for freedom, justice, and a return to the principles of human dignity and respect for all.

As we honor Mahsa’s memory, let us also forge a global pact of solidarity, a pact to work tirelessly, fervently, and unyieldingly to nurture the seeds of democracy and freedom in Iran.

Let us be the guardians of hope, the champions of justice, and the harbingers of a new dawn where the spirit of Mahsa Amini lives on, vibrant and undying, in a free and democratic Iran.

As we champion the cause of freedom and human dignity, it is crucial that the international community take a definitive stand by proscribing and banning the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an instrumental arm of the Iranian regime’s oppression and a menace to global security.

Today, as we remember Mahsa Amini, let us not bow our heads in sorrow but raise them high in remembrance, determination, and resolve.

Let us rally with fervent hearts and united spirits, forging a future where the vibrant spirit of Mahsa Amini is not a memory but a living, breathing reality in a free, democratic, and prosperous Iran.

In memory of Mahsa Amini, let us unite for freedom, let us unite for democracy, let us unite for Iran.

Let us unite for Mahsa.

The writer is Israel’s intelligence minister.