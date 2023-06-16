In an increasingly interconnected world, the geopolitical balance has become more tenuous than ever. At the heart of this delicate balance is the ongoing struggle between democratic and undemocratic nations. Iran and Israel stand as key examples of this ideological divide. While Israel grapples with the future of its democracy amid protests about judicial reform, Iran’s government suppresses nationwide dissent, displaying a flagrant disregard for human rights.

The Russo-Ukrainian war serves as a glaring example of how the axis of undemocratic countries seeks to challenge the existing world order. Iran’s involvement, by providing drone support to Russia, demonstrates its alignment with this undemocratic bloc. By actively assisting in the destabilization of a sovereign nation and perpetuating a war that has cost tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, Iran exposes its true colors.

Iran's protests reflect its autocracy. Israel's protests reflect its democracy

Iran’s internal strife further highlights its autocratic nature. The ongoing nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini and the subsequent government crackdown reflect Iran’s stark disregard for human rights. With at least 537 people, including 68 minors, killed as a result of the government’s intervention in the protests, the Iranian regime’s violent response underscores its oppressive character.

In stark contrast, Israel remains a beacon of democracy and freedom in a region plagued by turmoil. The ongoing protests in Israel, which focus on judicial reform, exemplify the vibrant democracy that characterizes the nation. Citizens are engaged in a passionate debate about the future of their democratic system, with opposition leaders and activists challenging the government and its proposals. These mostly peaceful protests and open dialogue further demonstrate the core values that Israel shares with other free nations, and showcase the functioning checks and balances within the Israeli political system.

Further exacerbating concerns, Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons poses an alarming threat to global peace and stability. The free world must recognize the danger of a nuclear-armed Iran and take a firm stance against its ambitions. Attempts to reach diplomatic agreements with Iran have been unsuccessful, demonstrating that the regime’s ultimate goal remains unchanged: to acquire nuclear capabilities that would solidify its power and enable it to exert further influence in the region and beyond. The free world must stand united against this attempt.

Protests against the judicial reform at Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, May 27, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

It is crucial that the free world joins Israel in its efforts to counter the growing menace of Iran’s autocratic regime. By supporting Israel and actively confronting Iran through diplomatic, economic and, if needed, military means, democratic nations will demonstrate their commitment to preserving peace, stability and democratic values worldwide. Diplomatic efforts alone have proven insufficient; the time has come for the international community to employ a multifaceted approach that effectively addresses Iran’s destabilizing actions.

In the face of autocracy and oppression, Israel stands firm in its commitment to democracy, freedom, and the shared values that unite us with our democratic partners. It is time for the world to recognize and support Israel’s efforts, and to stand united against the undemocratic forces that threaten our collective future.

As an Israeli politician and foreign policy expert, I can attest to the resilience of our democracy in the face of challenges, and the importance of open dialogue in our society. I urge the world to recognize the fundamental difference between Iran and Israel, and unequivocally support the cause of democracy.

The writer is a member of Knesset for the Likud Party.